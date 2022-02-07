Moonfall ending explained: Is the moon run by an AI? (Spoilers)

Moonfall, the highly anticipated sci-fi disaster movie, was released on February 5, 2022. It has already created a buzz among the audience due to its unexpectedly jaw-dropping ending.

The movie is written, directed, and co-produced by the "master of disaster" Roland Emmerich, who is widely famous for making hit disaster movies including Universal Soldier, Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla, The Patriot, The Day After Tomorrow, 2012, Independence Day: Resurgence, and Midway.

The fascinating sci-fi movie stars Halle Berry as Jocinda 'Jo' Fowler, John Bradley as KC Houseman, and Patrick Wilson as Brian Harper. It revolves around the moon falling down to the earth, predominantly bringing destruction to all life.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Moonfall: Ending explained

In Moonfall, catastrophe strikes the earth as the moon sets on a collision course with the planet. But, as the sci-fi movie shockingly reveals, the moon was not falling because of any natural reasons. Instead, a nanotech wave, aka the "swarm," was driving the rocky satellite out of its orbit.

The end of the movie disclosed that the swarm was in fact an evil A.I., consolidated and corrupted from the ancestors of humanity light-years away. Ultimately, Harper, Jocinda and KC go on a mission to enter the moon's core and save humanity.

When Harper explores the technology within the satellite, he gets to know that a race of humans, who were way more advanced in technology, built it billions of years ago. They constructed the now self-aware artificial intelligence, who is now trying to destroy all of humanity as a punishment for keeping it prisoner.

The moon’s operating system downloads a lot of significant information into Harper's brain, helping him defeat the AI and save the planet. However, Houseman ends up sacrificing himself to complete the mission, believing Harper needs to be alive because of all the crucial information he has about the highly advanced human civilization.

Houseman successfully destroys the AI, allowing the moon to return to its natural orbit. In the very last moments, the audience witness that Houseman’s consciousness has become a part of the operating system of the moon as a reward for his bravery.

Can a sequel be expected?

Moonfall, in its last moments, definitely indicates the possibility of a sequel. The audience witnesses Houseman speaking to the moon's operating system, which has now taken the form of his mother, and informs him that the time has come for them to work on something new.

Also Read Article Continues below

Houseman asks what it means, but the movie ends before the audience can get an answer. Therefore, it is safe to say that fans can expect a sequel to the movie.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Saman