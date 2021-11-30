‘More the Merrier’ ending explained: All's well that ends well!

More the Merrier is the English audio version of Donde Caben Dos, the original Spanish-language raunchy comedy. Directed by Paco Caballero, the film was released on Netflix on November 30, 2021. It follows a group of individuals on their nightlong journey of sensual self-discovery.

More than Merrier has an ensemble cast that includes Ana Milán, Álvaro Carvantes, Ernesto Alterio, Miki Esparbé, María León, Anna Castillo and others. The movie appears tasteless, but it can be entertaining for those going in without any expectations.

'More the Merrier' synopsis

More the Merrier follows five stories that take place in two different locations. A group of people unsatisfied with their s*x lives are looking to spice it up and end up finding closures (or, I should say, climaxes) they didn't know they needed. At Club Paradiso, Anfitriona guides individuals unsatisfied in their intimate lives into a fantastical realm.

The five stories that make up the superficial plot of More the Merrier reach unexpected conclusions either in Club Paradiso or at Paco and Marta's house, where one of the stories takes place. After introducing the viewers to the various characters of the stories, More the Merrier discloses their issues and intentions in a chaotic yet entertaining manner. With five stories taking place simultaneously within 1 hour and 40 minutes of the movie, before you know it, the stories reach their conclusions one by one.

'More the Merrier' ending explained

At the end of More the Merrier, Pablo and Clara finally release the tension between them by unexpectedly having s*x in the darkroom and admitting that they are attracted to each other (regardless of the fact that they are cousins!). Alba ends up finding her engagement ring and confessing to her fiancé that she cheated on him, only for them to agree to have an open marriage.

Jaime and Belén walk into Club Paradiso as a couple and meet another couple, Miguel and Ana (Jaime's ex). After that night, all four of them walked out single, to everyone's benefit. Raúl, in search of a no-strings-attached escapade, ends up finding Víctor, his next flame. Lastly, much to Alberto and Paco's chagrin, their wives Claudia and Marta reach a se*ual awakening concerning each other.

More the Merrier does not have much to offer in terms of substance, and its message about appreciating unique se*ual and romantic practices could have been more impactfully delivered. One could argue that the impact got lost in translation, but the reviews for both the Spanish and English versions are equally average.

More the Merrier is now available to watch on Netflix. Get ready to get raunchy!

