Morimoto’s Sushi Master release date, air time, and plot on The Roku Channel

Chef Masaharu Morimoto, best known as one of the original Iron Chefs, is stepping back into the spotlight with his new show, Morimoto’s Sushi Master. Set to be released on June 16, 2023, the show is a six-episode competition series centered on the world's most popular dish: sushi. The show features eight chefs from all over the country battling it out to become the "next great sushi-fusion master" in the upcoming Roku Original.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"This competition is about understanding the fundamentals and traditions of sushi and Japanese cuisine and using your own styles as a chef."

The iconic Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto will serve as the lead judge and mentor for the contestants. They would be battling to win the prestigious title of "Sushi Master" with a whooping cash prize of $25,000 and a chance to work at one of Morimoto’s acclaimed restaurants.

This exciting competition series, exclusively focused on sushi, is set to premiere on the Roku Channel on June 16, 2023, for free. The air time for each episode is yet to be announced.

What to expect from Morimoto’s Sushi Master?

Morimoto's Sushi Master isn't a typical cooking show and is all about breaking the rules when it comes to sushi. The series aims to challenge misconceptions and showcase the creativity and versatility of this beloved cuisine.

As mentioned earlier, the series will have six episodes that will showcase the talents of eight skilled chefs from across the country. They will compete in a series of challenges designed to test their abilities to butcher whole fish, create innovative flavor profiles inspired by Japanese cuisine, and craft exceptional sushi.

The competition unfolds like a classic cooking show format. It shows each chef stationed at their own cooking station and a bountiful pantry at their disposal to cook their own distinctive dishes. The contestants will compete for the coveted $25,000 cash prize. They will tackle challenges like a conveyor-belt-style sushi service (kaitenzushi) and a full omakase dinner in the series finale.

Leading the judging panel is the legendary Chef Morimoto, who will be accompanied by writer Kenji Lopez-Alt and renowned chef Dakota Weiss. Morimoto’s Sushi Master will be hosted by the charismatic Lyrica Okano, whom Marvel fans may recognize for her role in Hulu's Runaways.

All the fans of cooking competition shows like Chopped or Iron Chef America will feel right at home with Morimoto’s Sushi Master. Chef Morimoto brings his trademark tough yet fair judging style to the table, fearlessly critiquing contestants' dishes. However, when the time comes for elimination at the end of each episode, he offers an inspirational proverb to the unfortunate chef who falls short.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stones, Chef Morimoto shared what inspired him to make Morimoto’s Sushi Master.

He explained that he was deeply involved in Iron Chef America. He added that because he was originally in Iron Chef Japan, he wanted to share the origin story of food in Japan with the viewers in the US as well.

Chef Morimoto said that he didn't have a cooking show like Bobby Flay or Guy Fieri and while everyone enjoyed their shows, no one was focused on Japanese culture or sushi. He noted that while he had ideas for a very long time about doing something, finally after Covid and "after having nothing to do," he said that he decided to make Morimoto’s Sushi Master.

It is the first cooking competition of its kind which is totally focused on sushi and will premiere on Friday, June 16, 2023. Adding to the intrigue is Morimoto’s Sushi Master will be available to stream on demand.

