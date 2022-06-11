Loni Love and Wolfgang Puck among guest judges for Netflix’s culinary show, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Netflix is bringing back its Iron Chef series, named Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. With hosts Alton Brown and Kristen Kish alongside "The Chairman" Mark Dacascos, the show, will feature a list of guest judges, including Francis Lam, Nancy Silverton, Justin Willman, Danny Trejo, Lorena Garcia, Loni Love, Wolfgang Puck, and Masaharu Morimoto.

Season 1, which premieres on June 15, will feature a hotbed of culinary challenges between some of the most respectable "Iron Chefs" and challenger chefs who are looking to snatch the title, in order to become new Iron Chefs in the competition. Both parties will have to face tough cooking tasks and challenges to determine their fate in the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first-ever Iron Legend.”

Meet the guest judges for season 1 of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

1) Francis Lam

Currently living in New York City, Francis Lam holds a bachelor’s degree in Asian Studies and Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. The 41-year-old American food journalist and cookbook editor has been a frequent contributor to American public media production, The Splendid Table, since 2010 and has also hosted the show in 2017.

The former Eat columnist for The New York Times Magazine has been the Vice President and Editor-in-Chief at Clarkson Potter, a division within Penguin Random House. As a writer, he has also contributed to publications like Gourmet, Bon Appetít, Food & Wine, Lucky Peach, Saveur, Salon, Men’s Journal, and Financial Times.

2) Nancy Silverton

Born in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, Nancy began cooking at a young age with a vision to change the food and dining world. After attending culinary school, she worked at Wolfgang Puck at his popular Beverly Hills restaurant, Spago.

The 67-year-old has revolutionised the world of food and can be credited for making artisanal bread a popular and accessible item for food lovers. Today, Silverton runs two Italian cuisine restaurants named Pizzeria Mozza and Osteria Mozza, located on Melrose Avenue, in Los Angeles.

3) Justin Willman

41-year-old Justin William is a magician, comedian, actor, and television personality. He started entertaining people at the age of 12, eventually going on to perform at the World Famous Magic Castle in Los Angeles, California.

Over the years, the Missouri-born has become a regular guest on television talk shows like Ellen and The Tonight Show. Moreover, he has also hosted Cupcake Wars and King of Cones on the Food Network, and Win, Lose or Draw on the Disney Channel.

4) Danny Trejo

Born in Echo Park, Los Angeles, popular television actor DannyTrejo has great boxing skills, and rose to fame for his hyper-masculine, villainous, and anti-heroic roles. While doing his first film Runaway Train in 1985, he met screenplay writer Edward Bunker, who offered him the responsibility to train Eric Roberts for the boxing scene in a film.

As he got involved in the film fraternity, his career started building as an actor. Some of his well-known films include Dusk till Dawn (1995), The Replacement Killers (1998), Animal Factory (2000), Bubble Boy (2001), and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004).

5) Lorena Garcia

Born and raised in Venezuela, Lorena Gracia is one of the leading Latina chefs in the country. After studying law at Santa Maria University in Caracas, she moved to the United States to complete an Associate Degree in Paralegal Studies. However, she soon changed her plans and studied culinary arts at Johnson & Wales University instead.

She then got to work in countries around like France, Italy, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and China. Presently, she owns Food Café and Elements Tierra in the Design District of Miami. She also owns Lorena Garcia Cocina, located at the Miami International Airport, which provides healthy Latin cuisine.

6) Loni Love

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Loni Love is a comedian who began working for General Motors after graduating from high school. Simultaneously, she got a scholarship to attend Prairie View A&M University, where she completed her degree in Electrical Engineering.

While pursuing graduation, she started venturing into comedy, eventually going on to work at the Laugh Factory after her degree. Slowly, she became a full-time comedian, which earned her national recognition. Loni has also appeared in shows like Girlfriends, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, Cuts, Thick and Thin, Kickin' It, and Soul Plane.

7) Wolfgang Puck

72-year-old Wolfgang Puck is a celebrity chef and restaurateur. His career as a chef has expanded to more than 20 restaurants, celebrity catering services, as well as various packaged foods and cooking-related products. Having learned about cooking from his mother - who would make pastries - he later worked at Hotel de Paris in Monaco.

Puck moved to the United States to create his career as a chef, at the age of 24. Today, he owns Wolfgang Puck Companies, which includes three different divisions: Wolfgang Puck Worldwide, Inc., Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, and Wolfgang Puck Catering.

8) Masaharu Morimoto

Television personality and Japanese chef, Masaharu Morimoto gained popularity as an Iron Chef on the eponymous Japanese TV cooking show as well as its spinoff, Iron Chef America. The 67-year-old received his practical training in sushi and traditional Kaiseki cuisine in Hiroshima. He then went on to open his restaurant in the same place, in 1980. However, five years later, he sold his restaurant and traveled to the US to expand his interest in western cuisine.

After working in high-profile restaurants like Sony Club and Nobu, he opened his own restaurant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Today, he runs more restaurants in Napa Valley, California, and Waikiki, Hawaii.

Viewers can watch the eight-episode series Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend on June 15, on Netflix.

