Who is Luther Chen? California chef gets eliminated in Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 1 episode 4

Reality culinary competition series Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 1 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining contestants competing in teams and also against each other to create the best possible dishes. They hoped to pull out their best culinary skills to ensure their safety. While some were successful, others missed the mark.

On this week's episode of Food Stars, Luther Chen became the fourth person to be eliminated from the competition. The chef currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and is the Chef and Founder of Luther Bob's, a fried chicken business, which is widely popular. He, however, failed to receive the grand prize as an investment to strengthen his company.

The Fox series is the newest addition to the existing culinary competitions. However, it brings a unique concept where culinary experts and chefs from different industries gather to create some of the most impressive dishes to impress legendary chef Gordon Ramsay and make it all the way to the end. The winner gets a $250,000 investment from the legend himself.

Luther Chen gets eliminated from Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars

The entrepreneur is the founder as well as the chef of Luther Bob's. He pursued his education in Culinary Science/Culinology in 2014 from The Culinary Institute of America. During his educational years, the Food Stars contestant worked as a line and grill cook at different restaurants before working as a restaurant manager.

Luther worked as a stagiaire for two months before founding his own food truck - Shao Kao BBQ. According to his LinkedIn bio, the chef served "Chinese skewers cooked over Japanese binchotan with international influences." His business was also featured in well-known magazines and series, including Eater LA, LA Times, and Bravo show Off The Menu.

In 2018, he worked as a Consultant at Panda Restaurant Group and worked with developing a tasting menu. The following year, Luther worked as Chef de Partie at Saison Hospitality, where he was assigned with cooking seafood proteins live. He worked at the restaurant for 6 months before founding his own company Luther Bob's in 2020.

Luther never thought he'd be able to compete on Food Stars. In an interview with Pasadena Weekly, the contestant revealed that he'd injured his fingers and had to get stitches, potentially jeopardizing his spot in the competition. However, he believed that his resilience and determination shone through.

Speaking about his experience, the chef said:

"My experience was phenomenal. [The series] pushes you to your limits, mental, emotional and physical. You’re serving real customers, making real sales, you’re doing real pitches."

The Food Stars contestant called the host and legendary chef's intensity "real," and said:

"He’s working so many different lines of businesses. He has so many restaurants across the world...The pressure is really on him, and his time is very, very limited and his patience is very, very thin.”

Luther explained his learning experience to keep going and think fast when things are not going one's way. The contestant has 4.6K followers on social media where he shares updates about his life and business.

Season 1 of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars is getting more intense with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will have to give it their all to prove their mettle and ultimately make it to the end. With eliminations looming large on their heads every week, it will be interesting to see who takes home the investment.

