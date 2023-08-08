Morrissey 2023 Asia and Australia tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Morrissey has excited his fans by announcing a tour in Australia and New Zealand at the end of this year. The iconic artist has revealed a series of headline dates across the two countries, creating a buzz among music enthusiasts.

The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the debut single Hand in Glove by his previous band, The Smiths, which was released in May 1983.

Morrissey has not only made an exciting tour announcement, but he has also revealed that he will be releasing his 14th studio album, titled Without Music the World Dies, later this year.

Tickets for the Morrissey tour will be on sale to the general public on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 9 am local time, while the pre-sale will begin on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 8 am local time.

Morrissey's tour will begin in Singapore and end in Auckland

Morrissey will kick off the scheduled tour with his Singapore concert, scheduled to take place on November 9, 2023. After performing across Asia, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a last concert in New Zealand's Auckland on December 14, 2023.

Here are the venues and dates for the tour:

November 9, 2023 – Singapore, Star Theater

November 16, 2023 – Chek Lap Kok, Asia World Expo

November 18, 2023 – Bangkok, Samyan Hall

November 22, 2023 – Jakarta, Istora Senayan

November 28, 2023 – Tokyo, Toyosu Pit

December 1, 2023 – Perth, Concert Hall

December 4, 2023 – Melbourne, Palais Theater

December 5, 2023 – Melbourne, Palais Theater

December 8, 2023 – Fortitude Valley, Fortitude Music Hall

December 10, 2023 – Sydney, State Theater

December 11, 2023 – Sydney, State Theater

December 14, 2023 – Auckland, The Civic

Morrissey is a British singer-songwriter known as a former member of the band The Smiths

Stephen Patrick Morrissey, an iconic English singer, and songwriter, was born on May 22, 1959, in Manchester. He became widely known as the lead singer of "The Smiths," one of Britain's most important indie bands in the '80s.

His unique theatrical singing style and his emotionally charged, poetic lyrics resonated strongly with a generation of sensitive and disaffected youth, creating a devoted fanbase.

The Smiths achieved stardom in Britain, exerting a significant influence over guitar-based music even after their breakup. Though they remained underground cult artists in the United States, their fan base gradually grew over time.

After the band's dissolution, Morrissey launched his solo career with the album Viva Hate in 1988, exploring themes of love, loneliness, and societal reflections. He blended rockabilly and glam rock in subsequent albums like Kill Uncle and Your Arsenal, which showcased his musical versatility.

Throughout his journey, he collaborated with acclaimed musicians, such as David Bowie guitarist Mick Ronson and legendary producer Tony Visconti, further solidifying his position as a respected figure in alternative rock.

Despite occasional controversies and challenges, his popularity endured, with albums like You Are the Quarry and Ringleader of the Tormentors marking his comeback in the 2000s. He continued to experiment with different musical styles in albums like Years of Refusal, World Peace Is None of Your Business and Low in High School.

In 2019, he paid homage to his influences with the covers album, California Son before returning to his distinctive original work with I Am Not a Dog on a Chain in 2020, followed by Bonfire of Teenagers.

Beyond music, he expressed his passion for literature and poetry, often referencing famous authors in his songs. His candid interviews and unique stage presence with a hearing aid and flowers in his back pockets garnered attention from the media and fans alike.

With an enduring presence in the music industry and a dedicated following, Morrissey remains an influential and captivating figure, continually exploring new sonic avenues and leaving an indelible mark on alternative rock.