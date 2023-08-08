“Got told 2 minutes, which turned into an hour” - Travis Head opens up post-Ashes drinks controversy 

Australian batter Travis Head is the latest cricketer to open up on the post-Ashes 2023 drinks controversy. He admitted that the Aussie players indeed knocked on England’s doors and waited for nearly an hour before leaving in disappointment. He, however, agreed that the opponents did not do it on purpose and it was just a case of the timings not matching.

A massive controversy erupted following the conclusion of the final Ashes 2023 Test at The Oval. The Australian media alleged that England snubbed the traditional post-Ashes drinks with the visitors after winning the last Test. However, the English camp soon clarified that the co-drinking session could not take place due to post-match functions for retiring players and some staff members.

In an interaction with the Willow Talk Podcast, Head was asked for his views on the controversy.

“In terms of it, it’s been played up a little bit. Post-match, I think we hung around for a little bit. They had a couple of retirements and I think a few staff that was going. We sort of knocked a couple of times and got told two minutes, which turned into an hour and the boys got a bit fed up," he replied.

“But yeah, a few of the boys met up with them afterwards and I’ve been in contact with a couple of the guys that I was close with about the differences in the timing. A bit disappointing, but yeah I don’t think it was by design,” the left-handed batter added.

Australia needed 384 runs to clinch the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test. They got off to a great start as their openers added 140. However, they ended up getting bowled out for 334.

“We didn’t go there together” - Travis Head on nightclub meeting

While clearing the air over the drinks controversy, England captain Ben Stokes confirmed that the teams met at a nightclub later. According to Head, it was not a planned meeting, but more of a coincidence.

The 29-year-old elaborated:

“We didn’t go there together [the nightclub]. It’s just by design again that both teams found themselves at the same place. I think it was a Monday night, but there are not many places to go on a Monday night in London, so we found ourselves in the same place. So yeah, shared one or two Vodka Red Bulls together and then off to the flight.

‘Like I said, I think it was all a bit laughed off from us and then the media played it up a little bit. It wasn’t meant to be but these things happen,” the batter concluded.

Head had a mixed run in Ashes 2023, scoring 362 runs in 10 innings at an average of 36.20.