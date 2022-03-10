“Most boring episode ever”: Fans didn’t enjoy watching RHOC Episode 12

Episode 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) seems to have left fans disappointed, with many finding the episode dull, and slamming the network for not bringing in any interesting storylines.

The latest episode featured Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter in New York, where they went to look out for colleges for Dubrow’s daughter Max. The segment had Kirschenheiter fangirling the fellow housewife, which was something fans had been noticing since the beginning of Season 16.

Meanwhile, Shannon Beador invited the remaining housewives to her house for dinner. Her idea of fun was a cooking class for the ladies, which ended with them in the swimming pool. While the Real Housewives franchise is known for drama and fights, there was nothing of the sort in Episode 12.

Fans found the episode “most boring”

Viewers have been calling the entire season boring since Heather Dubrow joined. In the latest episode, her New York segment didn’t offer anything dramatic or interesting, except when her mother showed up. Kirschenheiter was seen commenting that she now understood why Dubrow was so controlling and particular about everything.

Viewers also found Dr. Jennifer Armstrong’s therapy scene boring. Take a look at fans’ reaction to Episode 12:

scorpio @xxmagdalenaa #RHOC i wanna watch this i do but i get so bored! Now if noella went to cause drama with ex husband or whatever that would be fun to watch but heather & gina are so boring #RHOC i wanna watch this i do but i get so bored! Now if noella went to cause drama with ex husband or whatever that would be fun to watch but heather & gina are so boring

Mad Beefs @MadBeefs #wwhl When will someone tell the housewives that getting naked for the camera is not an interesting storyline, it’s overdone, and now BORING at this point? #RHOC When will someone tell the housewives that getting naked for the camera is not an interesting storyline, it’s overdone, and now BORING at this point? #RHOC #wwhl https://t.co/6Mcwaq1MHn

Timmy @iggystan4



zero content. omg they’re dragging the most minuscule boring storylines now.zero content. #RHOC omg they’re dragging the most minuscule boring storylines now. zero content. #RHOC

Mad Beefs @MadBeefs Chile this episode of #RHOC is so boring I’m not even gonna watch the second half Chile this episode of #RHOC is so boring I’m not even gonna watch the second half https://t.co/UY7a6AJMEi

Meagan @megtheemaverick Shannon said “let me find the most boring activity for a girl’s night party”, saw “teach your friends how to cook”, and decided it was a good idea to do it. #rhoc Shannon said “let me find the most boring activity for a girl’s night party”, saw “teach your friends how to cook”, and decided it was a good idea to do it. #rhoc https://t.co/hpDnbWXB7Q

AnonSnark 🌻🍉⚧️✨🌿 @AnonSnark #RHOC most boring episode ever. as usual shannon harasses all around her w boring nonsense #RHOC most boring episode ever. as usual shannon harasses all around her w boring nonsense

All about RHOC Episode 12

The latest RHOC episode began with Kirschenheiter leaving for New York with Dubrow in the latter’s private plane. Dubrow was seen going down memory lane as she graduated from Syracuse University. She even had a podcast session at the university, and later, they all had lunch with Dubrow’s mother and Kirschenheiter’s parents.

In Orange County, Beador, Emily Simpson, Armstrong and Noella Bergener had dinner at Beador’s place. After the meal, Armstrong informed the host that she needed to leave early. Bergener was seen whispering to Simpson that everyone had issues, which irked Armstrong as she left Beador’s house.

The trio then jumped into the swimming pool with Beador not wearing pants. The next day, Kirschenheiter watched videos of the dinner party that Simpson sent to her. She video-called Simpson, who told Kirschenheiter that Beador asked the latter to put a pin on her ego. For context, Kirschenheiter thought that Beador was jealous of her and told Simpson about the same in previous episodes.

Overall, the latest episode of RHOC didn’t have much dramatic segments. Bravo airs a new episode every Wednesday at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

