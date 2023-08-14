Mother, May I Murder on ID: What did Corey Breininger do nearly two decades ago?

Investigative Discovery's Mother, May I Murder? is all set to return with a new episode focusing on a very twisted case, the murder of Robert Breininger at the hand of Corey Breininger, his 10-year-old son. The shocking crime dates back to November 3, 2003, in Defiance County, Ohio. The layers, in this case, were almost too complicated for investigators to peel back at one go.

The case was resolved over a decade later, thanks to a crucial confession, which could otherwise have left the real perpetrator at large. The upcoming episode of Mother, May I Murder? is titled Groomed to Kill. The synopsis for the same reads:

"Corey Breininger, a 10-year-old, shoots his father in a tragic accident, but years later, Corey reveals all is not what it seems; with extraordinary courage, he recounts the truly harrowing story of the sinister role played by his scheming stepmom."

The details of this case are almost as shocking as things get. This episode will air on August 14, 2023, at 10.00 PM EST.

Who was Corey Breininger, and what did he do?

Judith's trial (image via AP)

The case of Corey Breininger is very complex because Corey Breininger was nothing more than a child when he committed the murder. Robert Breininger lived with his wife, Judith Hawkey, and his son, Corey Breininger, in their Defiance County home in Ohio. Corey was Robert's son from a previous marriage.

On November 3, 2003, Corey returned from school, and sometime later, a gunshot echoed through the neighbourhood. It turned out that Robert was shot in the head while resting on his bed. The emergency responders arrived at the scene by 4 PM on that day after the family reported a case of accidental shooting.

10-year-old Corey was inconsolable when the authorities first arrived. Corey admitted that he had shot his father accidentally while Robert was allegedly teaching him how to hold a gun and was talking about hunting. Corey constantly emphasized that it was his fault, leading the authorities to not probe further into the investigation.

An adult Corey (Image via WNWO)

At the time of the murder, Judith Hawkey, Corey's stepmother, had just left the house. Though the case was dropped as an accident, some doubts remained about the proficiency with which the man was killed.

It would be another decade before anyone would uncover the truth behind this elaborate scheme.

Ten years later, Corey Breininger changed his story, or rather, revealed the real story. He allegedly confessed to a teacher that it was his stepmom Judith who came up with the elaborate plan and pressed him to kill his father. She also manipulated the 10-year-old into believing that Robert was dying anyway of a brain tumour and wanted his family to have the insurance money.

Police soon probed into Judith's case and discovered that Judith had indeed collected a $500,000 insurance payout on her husband’s life. Moreover, she started the claim just a day after the murder.

In a shocking twist, Corey also revealed how his stepmom was abusive to him for years. Judith was eventually arrested and charged. She was charged with many things but took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges.

The upcoming episode of Mother, May I Murder? will cover this case in detail.