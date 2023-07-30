Mother, May I Murder? Release date, air time, and plot

Investigation Discovery will release Mother, May I Murder?'s latest season on Monday, July 31 from 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm EST. This upcoming season of the show will feature seven episodes, and fans will be able to watch Mother, May I Murder? on Max. Investigation Discovery's press release about the show mentions the following:

“What happens when nature's strongest bond between mother and child turns toxic? ID's brand new series MOTHER MAY I MURDER, premiering next Monday, July 31 on ID, explores exactly what happens when this connection turns deadly. In seven shocking stories, lust, greed, and jealousy drive mothers and their children to conspire with - and against - each other to kill.”

It further states:

“With gripping eye witness accounts and powerful home and police archives, this new ID series pulls back the dark underbelly of American family life to unmask manipulation and murder. From the extraordinary coast-to-coast crimes of a notorious mother-son grifter duo to shocking acts of revenge in small town America, MOTHER MAY I MURDER reveals that the ties that bind families can also rip them apart.”

Meanwhile, the story about the victims has been also adapted into a separate program called Dateline, where viewers can find information about Laverne 'Kay' Parsons and Becky Sears.

What to expect from season 1 of Investigation Discovery's Mother, May I Murder?

A trailer for Mother, May I Murder? was released on July 27, and it has been well received by fans so far. A number of incidents were shown in the teaser, including the murders and the evidence discovered by the police.

The first clip of the promo reveals two women living close to each other, who are attacked, while the second clip show a boy who is completely controlled by his mother, who makes him do unimaginable tasks. Meanwhile, another clip showcases how a murderer beats the victim to death with a baseball bat.

Laverne ''Kay'' Parsons with husband David and son Derek (Image via Dateline)

The trailer also reveals an audio clip, wherein someone is talking about how "sweet" the other person is, claiming that they would do anything to make her happy. The description of the trailer offers more information about what fans can expect from the series.

"A quiet suburb of Augusta, Georgia, is rocked by violent attacks on two all American moms, who are best friends. With both their homes ransacked, one mother, Kay Parsons, is brutally murdered and the other, Becky Sears, is shot in the street."

A second key aspect of the trailer of the show documents how police investigation leads to the true nature of the murderer over time, and opens them up to a new level of understanding, as they dive deep into the victim's relationships with those around them. In addition, it states:

“Adulterous lust, drug abuse and a son’s desire to win his mother’s approval result in a blood bath that leaves two families devastated."

Mother, May I Murder? season 1 (image via Investigation Discovery)

The premiere date will mark the release of the first episode of Mother, May I Murder?, which is titled Suburban Psycho. The synopsis mentions the following:

“A mum, Kay Parsons, is brutally murdered in a Georgia suburb; her neighbour and best friend, Becky Sears, is shot the next day; police uncover a tale of adulterous deceit, which links the attacks and reveals a deadly mother-son conspiracy.”

The second episode of the show will be released on August 7, 2023, followed by a new episode slated for release every week.

Tune into Investigation Discovery on Monday, July 31 from 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm EST to catch the latest season of Mother, May I Murder?