In September 2011, Maple Batalia was attacked within the compounds of Simon Fraser University's Surrey Central City Campus while leaving after a late-night study session at the library. She was shot three times and stabbed at least 11 times, eventually succumbing to her injuries at a local hospital.

Her jealous ex-boyfriend Gurjinder Dhaliwal and his accomplice Gursimar Bedi were arrested and charged in connection with the crime after surveillance footage and a rented car linked them to the attack. Gurjinder eventually pleaded guilty, while Gursimar was found guilty of a minor charge. The latter has since been released from prison.

Maple Batalia's case is set to be revisited in Oxygen's Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins in an episode titled Killer Obsession, which is scheduled to air on the channel on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 7:00 pm ET.

Read the official synopsis as mentioned below:

"The last precious moments of rising star Maple Batalia are captured on a security camera before she's gunned down at her college campus in British Columbia; a community grieves as a mother's anguished pleas for justice capture national attention."

Maple Batalia's murder: A violent attack, crucial surveillance footage, and a jealous ex-boyfriend, among other details

1) Maple was shot and stabbed in the university's parking lot

Maple Batalia was a 19-year-old aspiring model/actress and a health science student at British Columbia's Simon Fraser University when she was shot and stabbed while leaving the university's Surrey Central City Campus in the early morning hours of September 28, 2011.

The incident occurred after a late-night study session at a parking lot sometime around 1:00 am. She was shot thrice and stabbed at least 11 times, and she died at a local hospital.

2) Maple Batalia's ex-boyfriend was a person of interest from the beginning

While investigating Maple's murder, police interviewed her friends and family to learn about her ex-boyfriend, Gurjinder Dhaliwal. She broke things off with him on bad terms, and since then, the former couple has engaged in several altercations because Gurjinder was obsessed and jealous. However, there was no evidence connecting him directly to the crime.

3) Crucial surveillance footage was discovered during the investigation

Police found crucial surveillance footage from CCTV cameras in and around the parking lot where Maple Batalia was attacked. She was seen leaving the library with her friends after the late-night study session and then heading towards the parking lot alone, where she was attacked.

Surveillance also captured a white Dodge sports car speeding away from the scene five minutes after the attack. Five hours before the incident, the same vehicle was seen in the area.

4) The car was linked to Gurjinder Dhaliwal and Gursimar Bedi

After spotting the white Dodge sports car in the footage, authorities started looking into car rental companies. They found evidence linking the vehicle to another Simon Fraser University student, Gursimar Bedi. Surveillance footage then showed Gursimar renting the car, and he was accompanied by Maple Batalia's ex-boyfriend, Gurjinder Dhaliwal.

Police speculated that Gursimar was Gurjinder's "eyes and ears" and had been following Maple for days before the attack. They were both arrested and charged in connection with the slaying.

5) Gurjinder pleaded guilty, and Gursimar was convicted in Maple Batalia's case

Gurjinder was originally charged with first-degree murder and maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty. However, before his early 2016 trial, he changed his plea to guilty of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 21 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

On the other hand, Gursimar was charged with being an accessory to the crime and was found guilty of the charge on January 27, 2017. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison and was granted early release in February 2018.

Maple Batalia's case is set to air on Oxygen's Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins on Sunday at 7 pm ET.