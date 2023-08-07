Successful real estate mogul Lanny Horwitz was found riddled with bullets in his upscale Jupiter, Florida, home on September 30, 2011. There were only two other people in the house at the time: his ex-wife, Donna Horwitz, with whom the businessman shared an on-again, off-again relationship, and their grown son, Radley, a single father and ex-convict.

Donna was arrested within a week after Lanny's death on suspicion that she murdered him after getting jealous over the victim's relationship with his business partner, Francine Tice. This allegation was made based on journal entries she made in the months and days leading up to the shooting.

At Donna's trial, the defense tried to incriminate her son, Radley, alleging that he likely murdered Lanny to collect at least half a million in life insurance claims. Regardless, she was found guilty, but her conviction was overturned a few years later and she was again convicted of a lesser charge in a second trial.

ID's Mother, May I Murder? is scheduled to chronicle Lanny Horwitz's murder case in an episode titled Nine Bullet "Suicide". The official synopsis states:

"Police reveal a suspected suicide as a brutal nine-shot execution with only two suspects, the victim's ex-wife and their son; that son, Radley Horwitz, recalls the toxic series of events, which he says triggered his mother's murderous act of rage."

Real estate mogul Lanny Horwitz was shot nine times, including once in the mouth, at his Florida home

According to The Cinemaholic, in 2011, Lanny Horwitz resided with his ex-wife, Donna, and their son, Radley, in his affluent Jupiter, Florida, home. The on-and-off couple were high school sweethearts, were married and divorced twice, and recently reconciled again.

Their grown son, Radley, was a single father and a former licensed gun dealer who was once convicted of selling a firearm to a felon and had to spend five months in prison. At the time, he was facing issues finding work given his past as a convicted felon.

That year, on September 30, Lanny was gunned down in that same home, with Donna and Radley being the only people present there. When first responders arrived at the crime scene, the victim was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor. He had been shot nine times, including one shot that struck his mouth.

At first, the police believed Lanny's death was a suicide until evidence found at the scene, the positioning of the bullet holes, and an empty five-shot revolver laying near his body suggested otherwise. His death was ruled a homicide.

How was Lanny Horwitz's ex-wife and high school sweetheart linked to his shooting death?

Not long after Lanny Horwitz's murder, investigators learned about his turbulent relationship with his ex-wife, Donna. The latter had been unfaithful on several occasions, causing them to drift apart multiple times, but they always found their way back to each other.

In the meantime, Lanny had reportedly grown close to one of his female business partners, Francine Tice, and Donna wasn't particularly fond of their friendship. In fact, investigators found her journal, in which she wrote about her jealousy over their close bond and suspected that they were more than just business partners. They believed this to be the murder motive.

Donna Horwitz was arrested within a week after Lanny Horwitz's death. She pleaded not guilty and stood trial in January 2013, during which her defense attempted to paint the former couple's son Radley as the killer. They alleged that the father-of-one wanted to collect the victim's insurance money.

Nonetheless, Donna was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Four years later, her murder conviction was overturned, but a following trial resulted in a second conviction in 2017. This time, she was convicted of second-degree murder and received a 32-year prison sentence.

