Lifetime's new thriller film, Mother's Deadly Son, is set to premiere on LMN on Friday, November 11, 2022. The movie tells the story of a mother and her son, who's returned from military school. Things take a shocking turn when the son attacks the mother's best friend.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per LMN:

''Marianne’s son, Jacob, returns from military school after two years. Her eldest son died under suspicious circumstances while rock climbing at an old local quarry with Jacob. Jacob was the only witness–or so they think. The police suspected that Jacob killed his brother, and that his death was not an accident but a murder.''

The description further states:

''When Jacob returns from military school after being expelled, Marianne’s best friend Tara is attacked by Jacob and hospitalized. Yet even with these terrible things all pointing to her only living son, Marianne cannot abandon him. She is in a desperate fight for the survival of her only son and must fight for his life to prove his innocence.''

The movie stars René Ashton and Noah Fearnley, among many others, in crucial roles. The film is helmed by Chris Lancey.

Lifetime's Mother's Deadly Son cast: René Ashton and others promise a thrilling experience

1) René Ashton as Marianne

René Ashton plays the role of Marianne, Jacob's mother, in Mother's Deadly Son. Ashton looks quite impressive in the film's trailer as she captures the raw pain and tension her character experiences. Apart from Mother's Deadly Son, Ashton is known for her appearances in Writing Around the Christmas Tree, Fatal Following, and Sorority Sister Killer.

2) Noah Fearnley as Jacob

Actor Noah Fearnley stars as Marianne's son, Jacob, in the movie. In the film's sneak peek, Fearnley looks phenomenal, and viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance. His acting credits include Morgan's Secret Admirer and The Wrong Cheer Captain.

3) Brittany Underwood as Tara

Brittany Underwood essays the role of Tara in Mother's Deadly Son. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but she's reportedly expected to play a pivotal role in the film. Underwood has starred in several films and shows, including One Life to Live, Hollywood Heights, The Dark Tapes, and many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also features several others in critical supporting/minor roles like:

Maurice Hall as Detective Sanchez

Addison Bowman as Stephanie

Iris Braydon as Matilda

Jeremy John Wells as Kyle

Nick Ricciardi as Dave

A sneak peek of the film shows Marianne fiercely trying to defend her son, Jacob, who was earlier suspected of killing his brother. There's tension between Marianne and Jacob, with Ashton and Fearnley further elevating the movie with their acting prowess.

Based on the sneak peek, fans can look forward to a disturbing crime thriller similar to the likes of Husband, Wife and Their Lover and Temptation Under the Sun.

Don't forget to catch Mother's Deadly Son on LMN on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

