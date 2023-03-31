Mr. Bailey x Adidas “OZLUCENT” “Internal Organisms” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The OZLUCENT is the first concept model in the OZMORPHIS series, which was created by Mr. Bailey and Adidas Originals to pay homage to the Aurelia Aurita, aka the "moon jellyfish," and its unique life cycle. As such, the Polyp, Ephyra, and Medusa stages of the Aurelia life cycle inspired the shoe's design.

In 2022, the first OZLUCENT model was introduced. Mr. Bailey conceptualized an all-encompassing immersive consumer experience, the goal of which is to learn about aquatic life forms and the ways in which natural engineering systems might impact cutting-edge shoe design. He also shared the first look of the second model of OZLUCENT via his Instagram account. However, no information on the official release date and the price has been shared by the two brands.

Mr. Bailey x Adidas “OZLUCENT” “Internal Organisms” sneakers pay homage to the Aurelia Aurita and its unique life cycle

Mr. Bailey “Internal Organisms” sneakers (Image via @ mrbailey/Instagram)

The most recent trainer in the series, which was shown by Mr. Bailey, reverts the profile to its primary model by eliminating the cage and replacing it with straightforward neoprene uppers in the style of a wetsuit and a zip fastening. The substantial midsoles that have an arch are held in place without the use of any extra connectors.

The Conceptkicks said:

"The shoe takes its design cues from three phases of the Aurelia lifecycle: the Polyp, Ephyra, and Medusa. The Polyp, essentially a plant like structure, embeds itself into the ocean floor and gradually segments upwards, creating clones of itself until what is known as the Ephyra breaks off and becomes a juvenile jellyfish. The tentacled lifeform which is 95% water and feeds on a diet of plankton eventually grows into a Medusa (a fully formed, adult jellyfish) which can grow up to two feet in width."

The heel of the "OZLUCENT" refers to the plant-like Polyps that are ingrained on the ocean floor, while the cage-like midsection represents an Ephyra, which finally breaks off to undergo metamorphosis to become an infant jellyfish. The Medusa, its last form, is partially symbolized by stretchy sock collars.

kiksnass @kiksnass Mr. Bailey Previews Another adidas Originals "OZLUCENT" Sneaker Concept bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY Mr. Bailey Previews Another adidas Originals "OZLUCENT" Sneaker Concept bit.ly/33C6z6A take you to SSENSE || COP that on StockX > bit.ly/2MWkOGY https://t.co/0uMvEc4UwI

According to Mr. Bailey's official website, the shoe is described as the follows:

"The OZLUCENT represents the earliest stage in the OZMORPHIS development established by MRBAILEY® and adidas Originals – conceptual, energetic, and comprised of the raw design technologies which will define the future models in the series. Informed by nature, shaped by fantasy. Evolutionary engineering reconsidered for the urban sprawl. From the ocean floor to concrete slabs."

The OZLUCENT has a cushioned midsole with adiplus and a neoprene inside sock that is enclosed between a sophisticated polyurethane skeleton top and a rubber outsole.

Having a rubber outsole, the OZLUCENT model features an intricate protective structure that wraps itself around the the whole sneaker like the jellyfish's oral arm to protect the maximum possible adiplus sole unit. The structure is created using three different molds to construct the upper, which is then used to create the rest of the shoe.

Ted Banks @TedBanksMedia

Sneaker

ift.tt/ne4WSyK Take a Look at Mr. Bailey’s New adidas Originals “OZLUCENT”Sneaker Take a Look at Mr. Bailey’s New adidas Originals “OZLUCENT”Sneaker ift.tt/ne4WSyK

The creative partnership between Mr. Bailey and Adidas has been quite successful. As such, it can be expected that the next drop will also be a hit. To kget updates on the release date and price, keep an eye on Adidas and Conceptkicks.

Poll : 0 votes