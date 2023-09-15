Mr. Big First U.S. Leg of Final tour 2024: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

American rock band Mr. Big is gearing up for its ultimate worldwide tour The BIG Finish Tour. This iconic band is embarking on this farewell tour to conclude its long-lasting musical legacy. They announced the details of the first leg of their US tour as part of this grand farewell journey.

The tour will span various cities in America including major cities such as Houston, Dallas, New York, Detroit, and many others. It is expected that the tour will expand further, and more legs of the tour will be announced soon. This will give fans a last chance to see their favorite band in their preferred cities, as it's their farewell tour.

The Mr. Big band members also shared the statements on their last farewell tour via press release. Band member Billy Sheehan started the statement by saying that they wanted to have a "proper farewell" and the tour seemed like the "right way" to do it.

Paul Gilbert followed it by saying that the band is in the process of ensuring that they come up with a "suitably big extravaganza to go" with their music.

"And since our music has resonated so wonderfully in places all over the world, we're going to play in as many of those places as we can," Gilbert added.

Finally, Martin concluded the statement by saying that had the band been in the movie business, they would have put it up in lights to say "Welcome to the BIG Finish."

"Seriously, I'm glad we're getting a chance to do it all onstage together as MR. BIG again and raise a flag to everything we've done as a band over the years," the band member noted.

Tickets for the Mr. Big tour are on sale via their official website, with ticket prices starting from $59; however, they could vary for different venues. Fans can follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated about the tour.

Mr. Big's First U.S. Leg of final tour will begin in Houston and end in Oklahoma City

MR. Big will kick off the tour with their Houston concert, scheduled to take place on January 17, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Oklahoma City on February 24, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the Mr. Big tour:

January 12, 2024 – Houston, TX - Rise Rooftop

January 13, 2024 – Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum

January 20, 2024 – Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

January 21, 2024 – Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

January 23, 2024 – Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

January 24, 2024 – Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

January 26, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH - Ludlow Garage

January 28, 2024 – Warrendale, PA - Jergel’S Rhythm Grille

January 30, 2024 – Portland, ME - Aura

January 31, 2024 – Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theater

February 02, 2024 – Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

February 03, 2024 – Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

February 06, 2024 – New York, NY - Sony Hall

February 07, 2024 – Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

February 09, 2024 – Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

February 14, 2024 – Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

February 16, 2024 – Des Plains, IL - Des Plains Theatre

February 17, 2024 – Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

February 20, 2024 – Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Theatre

February 21, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theater

February 23, 2024 – Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

February 24, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Mr. Big is a rock band originating in the late 1980s, that gained popularity for their memorable tunes and exceptional musical skills. The group's initial formation included Eric Martin as the frontman, Paul Gilbert handling guitar duties, Billy Sheehan on bass, and Pat Torpey behind the drum kit.

During the early '90s, their chart-topping hit To Be with You achieved worldwide acclaim, catapulting them to stardom. This also led to the release of successful albums like Lean Into It. Their music seamlessly blends elements of rock and pop, characterized by its melodious hooks and captivating guitar solos.