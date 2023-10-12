Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie - Release date, where to watch, and all you need to know

Tony Shalhoub returns for one last time with Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie to be released on Peacock at the end of this year. The movie comes in after fifteen whole years since season 8 of Monk, which ended on December 4, 2009.

While the series gained its share of accolades, acclaim, and attention, there have been multiple attempts to create spin-offs and movies. After a television movie named Mr Monk For Mayor was scrapped in 2012, Peacock brought back Shalhoub to explore his way of work in a post-COVID world. As the synopsis by IMDb states,

"It follows Monk, a brilliant detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. He returns to solve one last case involving his stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding."

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie has been directed by Randy Zisk.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie release date and production details

The new Peacock project to revive the legacy left behind by Adrian Monk is currently undergoing post-production as Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie is gearing up for a December 8, 2023 release. From the fame of The Marvelous Mrs, Maisel, Tony Shalhoub returns for his three-time Emmy Award-winning role for the final time.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie is based on an ex-cop and present-day private detective who lives with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). This time, he sets himself on a task close to his heart and one that involves his stepdaughter, Molly.

While Shalboub himself has already been announced the release date for the movie on March 2023, it is to be noted that there are no plans for a theatrical release. Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie will be made available on Peacock for streaming.

Furthermore, the first-look images revealed from the sets have given away the cast details for fans to know what to expect regarding reappearance. The list of actors and characters confirmed for a return so far has been mentioned below.

Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs) as Captain Leland Stottlemeyer

Traylor Howard (Two Guys and a Girl) as Natalie Teeger

Jason Gray-Stanford (Dragonball Z) as Lieutenant Randy Disher

Melora Hardin (The Office) as Trudy Monk

Hector Elizondo (Last Man Standing) as Dr. Nevan Bell

Among the fresh faces cast in the movie, Caitlin McGee (Sarah in Home Economics) will be taking the role of Molly Evans, while James Purefoy (Remi Milburn in Sex Education) will be playing Rick Eden.

The creators talk about Monk (2002-2009) and Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

The series Monk centers around the life of Adrian Monk, a private detective with OCD. He has a unique way of solving crime, and his OCD often comes in handy. However, he also faces numerous hardships in life because of it. The series has comedic undertones while never undermining Monk's struggles.

The creators of the show and the upcoming film, Andy Breckman, David Hoberman, and Randy Zisk, mentioned in a statement reported by Deadline on December 2023,

“It’s been twelve years since the world has seen a fresh installment of Monk. The world has changed mightily in those intervening years, and Monk 2023 reflects the changing world. Mr Monk’s Last Case is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising.”

Peacock is yet to drop a trailer for Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, but fans can expect one around the corner with the release date nearing.