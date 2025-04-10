Mr. Yoshida's launches new Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce in the U.S.: Price, availability, and more details explored

Mr. Yoshida's Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce has launched in the U.S., marking the brand's first limited-time spicy offering under its revamped ownership. Available since April 8, 2025, the sauce blends sweet and spicy flavors, retailing at $25 for a two-pack of 46 oz bottles on Amazon. Previously exclusive to Australia and the U.K., this launch follows the brand's return to independent operation in 2024 after CEO Junki Yoshida reacquired it from Heinz.
The Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce targets grilling enthusiasts and home cooks. It is designed for marinating, glazing, or dipping meats and vegetables. Alongside this release, Mr. Yoshida's continues selling its Original Gourmet Sauce and a "Chef Pack" for bulk use.
What’s in the Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce?
The Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce combines chili heat with sweet teriyaki undertones, using ingredients like soy sauce, garlic, and ginger. Marketed as a "swicy" (sweet-spicy) product, it's pre-mixed for direct use as a marinade, glaze, or dipping sauce.
The formula mirrors versions sold overseas but adapts to U.S. preferences for balanced heat. The sauce is gluten-free and shelf-stable, requiring no refrigeration before opening.
Junki Yoshida said in a press release on April 8:
"We're thrilled to finally bring our Spicy Wing & Rib Marinade to U.S. customers. This bold new flavor is just the beginning and will help drive even more growth for the brand.
He continued:
"After an incredible year since reacquiring the company, we're excited to keep the momentum going and build a legacy that will last for generations—starting with this fiery new marinade."
Price, availability, and limited-edition details
Priced at $25 for two 46 oz bottles on Amazon, the Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce is a limited-run product available while supplies last. U.S. customers can purchase it exclusively online, as the sauce isn't yet stocked in physical retailers.
International buyers must use Amazon's global shipping options. The release coincides with the brand's "Chef Pack" (a bulk Original Gourmet Sauce option) and follows the Original Sauce's return to Amazon, Costco, and Walmart in 2024.
Collaborations and future product plans
Mr. Yoshida's 2025 strategy includes partnerships with Portland-based businesses, building on its December 2024 Cloud City Ice Cream collab. That limited-edition Grilled Pineapple Ice Cream with Caramelized Teriyaki Drizzle sold out within 24 hours.
Though specifics remain undisclosed, the brand plans additional small-batch sauces and food collaborations. Per the company's press statement, social media channels (@mryoshidas) will announce new releases.
Where to find Mr. Yoshida’s sauces
The Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce is Amazon-exclusive, while the Original Gourmet Sauce is sold at Costco, Walmart, and over 10,000 U.S. grocery stores. International buyers in Australia and the U.K. can access the spicy variant through local retailers, but the U.S. launch marks its first stateside availability. Yoshida Foods' website directs customers to its Amazon storefront for all new products.
The Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce expands Mr. Yoshida's portfolio, catering to fans seeking bold, versatile flavors. Its limited-time status and online exclusivity may drive urgency among collectors and barbecue enthusiasts.
With plans for more collaborations and flavors, the brand aims to solidify its niche in the condiment market while honoring its Japanese culinary roots. As grilling season approaches, the sauce's launch timing aligns with peak consumer demand for marinades and glazes.