Mr. Yoshida's launches new Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce in the U.S.: Price, availability, and more details explored

Mr. Yoshida's Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce has launched in the U.S., marking the brand's first limited-time spicy offering under its revamped ownership. Available since April 8, 2025, the sauce blends sweet and spicy flavors, retailing at $25 for a two-pack of 46 oz bottles on Amazon. Previously exclusive to Australia and the U.K., this launch follows the brand's return to independent operation in 2024 after CEO Junki Yoshida reacquired it from Heinz.

Ad

The Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce targets grilling enthusiasts and home cooks. It is designed for marinating, glazing, or dipping meats and vegetables. Alongside this release, Mr. Yoshida's continues selling its Original Gourmet Sauce and a "Chef Pack" for bulk use.

What’s in the Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce?

Mr. Yoshida's Spicy Wing & Rib Barbecue Marinade & Cooking Sauce (Image via Mr. Yoshida's)

The Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce combines chili heat with sweet teriyaki undertones, using ingredients like soy sauce, garlic, and ginger. Marketed as a "swicy" (sweet-spicy) product, it's pre-mixed for direct use as a marinade, glaze, or dipping sauce.

Ad

The formula mirrors versions sold overseas but adapts to U.S. preferences for balanced heat. The sauce is gluten-free and shelf-stable, requiring no refrigeration before opening.

Junki Yoshida said in a press release on April 8:

"We're thrilled to finally bring our Spicy Wing & Rib Marinade to U.S. customers. This bold new flavor is just the beginning and will help drive even more growth for the brand.

Ad

He continued:

"After an incredible year since reacquiring the company, we're excited to keep the momentum going and build a legacy that will last for generations—starting with this fiery new marinade."

Price, availability, and limited-edition details

2 bottles are available for $25 on Amazon (Image via Amazon)

Priced at $25 for two 46 oz bottles on Amazon, the Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce is a limited-run product available while supplies last. U.S. customers can purchase it exclusively online, as the sauce isn't yet stocked in physical retailers.

Ad

International buyers must use Amazon's global shipping options. The release coincides with the brand's "Chef Pack" (a bulk Original Gourmet Sauce option) and follows the Original Sauce's return to Amazon, Costco, and Walmart in 2024.

Collaborations and future product plans

Mr. Yoshida's 2025 strategy includes partnerships with Portland-based businesses, building on its December 2024 Cloud City Ice Cream collab. That limited-edition Grilled Pineapple Ice Cream with Caramelized Teriyaki Drizzle sold out within 24 hours.

Ad

Though specifics remain undisclosed, the brand plans additional small-batch sauces and food collaborations. Per the company's press statement, social media channels (@mryoshidas) will announce new releases.

Where to find Mr. Yoshida’s sauces

Ad

The Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce is Amazon-exclusive, while the Original Gourmet Sauce is sold at Costco, Walmart, and over 10,000 U.S. grocery stores. International buyers in Australia and the U.K. can access the spicy variant through local retailers, but the U.S. launch marks its first stateside availability. Yoshida Foods' website directs customers to its Amazon storefront for all new products.

The Spicy Wing & Rib Sauce expands Mr. Yoshida's portfolio, catering to fans seeking bold, versatile flavors. Its limited-time status and online exclusivity may drive urgency among collectors and barbecue enthusiasts.

With plans for more collaborations and flavors, the brand aims to solidify its niche in the condiment market while honoring its Japanese culinary roots. As grilling season approaches, the sauce's launch timing aligns with peak consumer demand for marinades and glazes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 6+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More