FDA announces recall of Texas Pete Hot Sauce: Reason, locations, and more details explored

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the recall of T.W. Garner Food Company's Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce. The recall has been issued due to the presence of an undeclared allergen - sulfites.

The affected bottles may contain Sriracha Sauce that contains sulfites. These are undeclared on the bottle. Hence, if a person who is allergic to sulfites consumes this, it could lead to severe allergic reactions and could even be fatal. The product is now being recalled as a result.

FDA's recall of T.W. Garner Food Company's sauce

On April 3, 2025, the FDA announced that the T.W. Garner Food Company is recalling its Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce. Its statement read:

"T.W. Garner Food Company is recalling select lots and sizes of Texas Pete® Habanero Buffalo Sauce because bottles may contain Sriracha Sauce. The Sriracha Sauce contains sulfites which are not declared on the label.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."

The issue was discovered after an internal quality test from T.W. Garner Food Company. It realized that some Habanero Buffalo Sauce bottles contained Sriracha Sauce, which contains sodium bisulfite as a preservative.

Moreover, the company has also recalled batches of its Texas Pete Sweet CHAbanero Sauce. This is because the labels on these bottles don't mention Aged Peppers (Red Habanero Peppers, Salt, Vinegar).

How to identify the affected products?

The recall affects T.W. Garner Food Company's Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce and the Texas Pete CHAbanero Sauce. They were distributed and retailed between February 5, 2025, to March 26, 2025, at CA, CO, CT, IL, MA, NC, NJ, OH, VA, & VT.

As per FDA, Customers can check the labels on their sauce bottles for the following information:

For Texas Pete Habanero Buffalo Sauce:

- 2-fluid ounce bottle; UPC: 0 75500 28125 9; Best-By Date: Dec. 5, 2025

- 12-fluid ounce bottle; UPC: 0 75500 10028 4; Best-By Date: Nov. 7, 2025

For Texas Pete CHAbanero Sauce:

- 2-fluid ounce bottle; UPC: 0 75500 53125 5; Best-By Date: Sept. 4, 2027

- 2-fluid ounce bottle; UPC: 0 75500 53125 5; Best-By Date: Aug. 26, 2027

- 20-fluid ounce bottle; UPC: 0 75500 00530 5; Best-By Date: Aug. 2, 2027

- 1/2 gallon bottle; UPC: 0 75500 00536 7; Best-By Date: July 23, 2027; T 088224

What to do with the affected product?

For the Texas Pete Habanero Sauce, if a customer has no allergy to sulfites, they are safe to consume the sauce. However, if they wish to replace the sauce due to the wrong flavor, they can return it to the point of purchase for a refund.

Meanwhile, customers who have sulfite allergy are urged not to consume the affected product. They can either discard it or return it to the point of purchase for a refund.

For the Texas Pete CHAbanero Sauce, meanwhile, customers don't necessarily need to do anything. It was only recalled as the label didn't mention all the ingredients, but it is safe to consume otherwise. However, customers can still return it for a refund if they wish.

