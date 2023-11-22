MSCHF Gobstomper x Dremel sneaker edition: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The much-awaited MSCHF Gobstomper X Dremel sneaker is poised to make waves in the sneaker community. Hailing from the renowned Brooklyn-based art collective, MSCHF, this innovative footwear offering is set to attract sneaker enthusiasts.

Renowned for its innovative sneaker designs, MSCHF has gained attention for its distinctive creations, such as the viral Big Red Boot, Big Yellow Boot with Crocs, and Big Black Boot.

The MSCHF Gobstomper Dremel Edition is listed on the company's official site. While the website still says "coming soon," Sole Retriever says the shoe will be available on November 28, 2023, via the MSCHF Sneakers App and the MSCHF website. The selling price of the unisex version is set at $350.

MSCHF Gobstomper Dremel Edition offers sneakers and a tool kit

The Gobstomper, previously endorsed by Jimmy Fallon, is set to release a new colorway in collaboration with power tool company Dremel.

The latest release from MSCHF, the Gobstomper, offers a unique opportunity for individuals to express their creativity and personalize their sneakers. The sneaker boasts a distinctive four-layer construction, with each layer gradually unveiling distinct hues as it undergoes wear and tear.

The design concept seamlessly complements the collaboration with Dremel, renowned for its precision tools. In contrast to the usual damage caused by skating or extended wear, the Gobstomer Dremel Edition offers owners the opportunity to sand their sneakers using the provided Dremel 4000 tool, creating a unique and individualized pair.

The packaging for this exclusive release includes sneakers, the Dremel 4000, sanding attachments, and a range of tool heads and accessories. The MSCHF sneaker makes a connection to Dremel's brand with its blue logo on the midsole, using Dremel's font.

Additionally, Dremel's stamping is prominently featured on the tongue of the right shoe. The sneaker's pull tab features the distinctive foot logo of MSCHF. The design is complemented by a layered rubber midsole that combines both the aesthetic and functional elements of the collaboration.

The Brooklyn-based art group MSCHF, widely known for its viral and controversial work, has released a shoe line called MSCHF Gobstomper. Gobstopper candy, which has several strata of color that are exposed as you suck on it, served as inspiration for these shoes.

In a similar vein, the four distinct layers of color in the shoe's tongue, top, and sole become visible as the sneaker wears down. The shoes are meant to be skated, and each pair is unique and customizable.

In addition to the Jesus Shoes, which included holy water in the sole, the Satan Shoes, which contained human blood in the sole, and the Birkenstock, which were Birkenstocks manufactured from Birkin bags, the MSCHF Gobstomper is just one of the company's many innovative and controversial items throughout its history.

American tool manufacturer Dremel is well-known for its rotary tools. These are portable power tools with a spinning tip that can be adjusted using a range of accessories. Dremel equipment is used by a broad range of hobbyists, do-it-yourselfers, and craftsmen.

The newest MSCHF Gobstomper Dremel Edition exemplifies their forward-thinking philosophy and fearless desire to experiment with the footwear market. It is a fantastic alternative for sneakerheads who constantly hunt for distinctive additions to their collection. For more information on where you can get this eye-catching shoe, visit the MSCHF website.