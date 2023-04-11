Murakami x RTFKT x Nike Air Force 1 collection: Release date, price and more details explored

The Nike and Takashi Murakami collaboration is a highly anticipated partnership between the iconic sports brand and the world-renowned Japanese contemporary artist. It has also been confirmed that RKFKT will be a part of this collaboration.

RTFKT (short for "artifact") is a company that specializes in creating custom-made, limited edition digital sneakers and accessories that can be worn in virtual worlds like video games, social media, and metaverse environments.

Murakami is known for his colorful and whimsical art style, which often features bold, cartoonish characters and references to Japanese pop culture. He has collaborated with numerous fashion and lifestyle brands in the past, and his designs have become highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Nike, Murakami and RTFKT are all three brands that are getting together and will soon be bringing the sneakerhead community two digital sneaker pairs of Air Force 1 on April 24th. The price range for the digital collectibles will be between $963.50 and $9,427.16.

Murakami Drip and Murakami DNA are two collections from the Murakami x RTFKT x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration

There have been instances in the past in which bright motifs created by the Japanese artist have been used to create one-of-a-kind trainers that have circulated on the internet. The next collection will mark the first time that these designs will be used to create official trainers.

"Murakami Drip" and "Murakami DNA" are the names of two different iterations of the Air Force 1 that will be made available as very exclusive digital collectibles, which will be available in 4,349 copies in total (two copies together).

Those who are in possession of non-fungible tokens (NFT) will have the ability to trade in their digital collection in exchange for a real pair of Murakami Air Force 1 trainers. Even though these are digital copies, sneakerheads who have NFT will be able to transform them into a tangible pair that they can wear.

The two different designs of trainers are practically indistinguishable from one another in terms of their operational capabilities; the only differences lie in the coloration of some of the patterns and the accents that are prominently shown on the upper.

In addition, both pairs of sneakers include a conventional Air Force 1 sole unit, a Clone x lace dubrae, an RTFKT bolt, and a distinctive Nike Swoosh Logo, albeit the colors of the Swoosh logos are different.

The design that was employed for each pair, as well as the color of the Swoosh, is the primary distinction between the two sets. The "Murakami Drip" sneaker has a design that consists of colorful daisies with happy grins and a Nike Logo in black. The "Murakami DNA," on the other hand, has splatters of color that seem like paint droplets and eyeballs that stare in all different directions, along with a Nike Swoosh in blue.

The collaboration between Takashi Murakami, RTFKT, and Nike has produced a unique and highly sought-after collection of Air Force 1 sneakers. Murakami's signature artwork, combined with RTFKT's cutting-edge technology and Nike's iconic design, has resulted in a series of sneakers that are not only visually stunning but also innovative in their use of blockchain technology.

