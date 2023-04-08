Nike Dunk Low "52" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike has released countless special edition sneakers on the anniversary of various milestones in the company's history. These sneakers often feature unique colorways, materials, and design elements that pay homage to the event being celebrated.

Some of the most popular anniversary sneakers released by the label include the Air Max 1 "Anniversary" in 2017, which marked the 30th anniversary of the Air Max line, and the Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" in 2016, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the release of the movie "Space Jam".

For their 52nd anniversary, the sneaker label has introduced the Zoom Vomero 5 "52" and is back with the Dunk Low "52" sneakers. The brand has not disclosed an official release date or price tag for the pair, but the first look is here.

Nike Dunk Low "52" sneakers will come with a TPU Swoosh

Dunk Low "52" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The shoe pair contains overarching aspects such as celebratory branding located at the heel and insole, as well as a color palette consisting only of white, gray and aqua as its hues.

The second tone is used for the pair's primary accents, which include tongue tags, side TPU Swoosh overlays, laces, and a semi-translucent rubber outsole. All of these elements are highlighted in the second tone.

All of this is laid up on top of a pristine white foundation, and the leather overlays are a light gray color. The Swoosh in the middle of the shoe is a deeper, cooler blue. An additional set of gray laces is included with the purchase of the pair.

Nike Dunk Low sneakers are a classic, low-top basketball-inspired shoe that has become popular in both the sportswear and streetwear communities. One of the key features of the Nike Dunk Low is its design. The shoe has a timeless look that is both simple and versatile, making it a popular choice for a wide range of outfits and styles. The low-cut silhouette gives the shoe a sleek profile, while the padded collar and tongue provide added comfort and support.

Another important feature of the Dunk Low is its upper, which is made from a variety of materials, including leather, suede, and synthetic substances. This allows for a range of different colorways and textures, giving consumers plenty of options to choose from. The upper also features perforations in key areas to improve breathability, keeping feet cool and dry even during intense physical activity.

Finally, the Nike Dunk Low features branding details that are instantly recognizable to fans of the brand. The Nike Swoosh logo is prominently displayed on the side of the shoe, while the Nike name appears on the tongue and heel. There are also additional branding details, such as color-coordinated stitching and a signature logo on the insole.

Different profiles of Dunk Low "52" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overall, the Nike Dunk Low is a classic shoe with a range of features that make it both stylish and functional. It is a simple yet versatile design with breathable upper, cushioned midsole, and durable outsoles, which makes it a popular choice for both athletes and casual consumers alike.

