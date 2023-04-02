Nike Dunk Low “Black Industrial Blue” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, continues to remain the number one footwear producer in 2023 as well. The label has retained its title as a footwear genius by releasing eye-catching makeovers upon its classic sneaker models such as the Jordan, Dunk, Air Max, and more.

The swoosh label has added many new sneaker models to its offerings, including the Tatum 1, Ja 1, Air Max 270 Go, Air Max Pulse, and more. Other than launching new technologically advanced sneakers, the label has also paid close attention to its already classic Dunk sneaker model in 2023.

The latest colorway to grace the Dunk Low model is "Black Industrial Blue." The official release date for the Dunk Low "Black Industrial Blue" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, as per the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Fall 2023, at a retail price of $110.

More about Nike Dunk Low “Black Industrial Blue” sneakers, with black toe and airbrushed swooshes

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Black Industrial Blue” sneakers are given black toe and airbrushed swooshes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label launched the iconic Peter Moore-designed Dunk sneaker model in 1985. The 38-year-old Dunk sneaker model was launched as part of the basketball shoe lineup and was designed by Peter Moore, who can also be credited with designing the shoe model Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model quickly rose to popularity among sneakerheads and swoosh label fans due to its unique look. The shoe also became known for its two-toned NCAA color schemes. The swoosh label introduces the sneaker model on its official site as:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The latest Dunk Low "Black Industrial Blue" sneaker is reminiscent of the iconic AJ1 High Black toe color-blocking, as it features a "Summit White / Industrial Blue / Black / White" color scheme. The upper of the sneaker comes constructed out of nubuck and smooth leather material.

The base of the shoe is clad in white leather, which is affixed upon the perforated toe boxes and profile quarter panels. Meanwhile, the white leather base contrasts with the black nubuck overlays placed upon the eye stay area, mudguards, and the back of the heels at collars.

The black hue continues upon the laces, tongues, and heel tabs. Finally, the feature of industrial blue pops upon the Nike logo, heel tabs, and the swoosh logos upon both medial and lateral profiles. Profile swooshes and nubuck heel overlays are given a desaturated finish.

Branding details are added to the sneakers with the "Nike" lettering appearing on the heel tabs and tongue tags. The look is finished off with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

The Dunk Low "Black Industrial Blue" sneakers are rumored to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Fall 2023. The pair will be released in men's sizes at a retail price of $110.

