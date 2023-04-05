Nike Dunk Low "Rugged Orange" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, continues to remain at the top of its game as a footwear producer in 2023. The label has maintained its title as a footwear genius by releasing eye-catching and memorable makeovers of its classic sneaker models such as the Jordan, Dunk, Air Max, and more.

The label has also focused on introducing new technologically updated sneakers including Ja 1, Sabrina 1, Air Max Pulse, and more. In addition to offering new sneaker models, the company has focused on Dunk footwear, which is being refreshed in a variety of colorways.

The latest makeover to surface over the Dunk sneaker model is the "Rugged Orange." An official release date for the Dunk Low "Rugged Orange" sneaker hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers in Spring / Summer 2023.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Rugged Orange" sneakers will feature a two-toned design

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Rugged Orange" sneakers will be clad in a two-toned makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton, Oregon-based swoosh label debuted the beloved and iconic Dunk sneaker model as a basketball shoe in 1985. The 38-year-old Dunk silhouette has slowly transformed from a basketball shoe to a major streetwear model in current times. The sneaker model is the brainchild of legendary designer Peter Moore, who can also be credited with designing many other Nike sneaker models, like Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model was quick to reach a high level of popularity amongst sneakerheads and consumers due to its clean construct and unique look. The sneaker model is also known for its dual-toned color schemes. The swoosh label introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The model has been reimagined in many iterations including Remastered, Disrupt, Mid-Top, High-Top, and Low-Top. The Dunk Low sneaker model is now being updated in the "Rugged Orange" color scheme. The sneaker colorway comes after the label revealed Air Max 1 "Rugged Orange" recently.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of a mix of twill and suede material. The base underlays of the sneaker come in a white twill, which contrasts with the suede Rugged orange overlays. The white twill can be seen accentuated upon the toe boxes, medial panels, and heels.

Contrasting orange is used to the suede overlays on the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, and heel counters of the shoe.

The orange hue is further added upon the profile swoosh logos and heel tabs in a rugged material, which gives off a workwear aesthetic to the shoe. The look is finished off with the 2000s aesthetic "NIKE" logos placed upon the tongue and heel. A miniature signature swoosh logo in black is added upon the tongue as a part of an accessory rather than embroidery to further elevate the look.

The sneaker is rumored to be released in the Summer of 2023 for $120.

