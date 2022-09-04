Murder in Moncks Corner: Who killed friends June Guerry and Dana Woods and where are they now?

Investigation Discovery's Murder in Moncks Corner is ready to return with a new episode on September 5, 2022. The upcoming episode is set to focus on the gruesome murder of friends June Guerry and Dana Woods.

The case dates back to 2012 when 23-year-old cousins Caleb Brad Matlock and Arthur Ray Chavis killed the two friends in an attempted robbery and dumped their bodies in a South Carolina forest.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"On an August night in Moncks Corner, S.C., Dana Woods and her friend June Guerry head out for a quick bite at a fast food restaurant; when they fail to return home, their parents start a search, but it will take days before their fate is known."

Caleb and Arthur were rounded up by authorities soon after the incident and confessed to the murders of June Guerry and Dana Woods among other charges. Caleb was sentenced to 55 years in prison while Arthur received a sentence of 25 years. They are currently in Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville and Kirkland Correctional Institution in St. Andrews, respectively.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

What did Caleb and Arthur do to June Guerry and Dana Woods?

On the night of August 26, 2012, 18-year-old Dana Woods and her friend, 22-year-old June Guerry went to a drive-thru Burger King to grab some food. June was a young mother working at Walmart at the time while Dana was a student at Trident Technical College. Dana's last interaction was with her mother over the phone, where she said that they picked up two friends.

Their parents informed the police when the two young girls failed to return home that night. After several days of searching, June Guerry and Dana Woods were found dead around the Francis Marion National Forest. Their burned-down car was also found around Dana's body.

The police soon rounded up the cousins, though not much is known about the investigation. One of the cousins was allegedly seen driving Dana's car in the Highway 402 area. Detectives also discovered that Arthur lived close to the location. After verifying the same with cell phone locations and surveillance tapes, the police arrested Caleb and Arthur on September 1, 2012. Caleb also possessed the murder weapon when he was arrested.

The two friends were shot in the head from behind. Arthur allegedly claimed that he did not know about Caleb's intention to murder June Guerry and Dana Woods. He said that he thought they were trying to rob them and steal the car.

Where are Caleb Matlock and Arthur Chavis Now?

Caleb Matlock pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, armed robbery, and third-degree arson a week before his trial began. He took a deal to plead guilty and reduced his sentence to 55 years.

He has allegedly tried to escape prison twice and has succeeded once. He was caught soon after. During his trial for the murders of June Guerry and Dana Woods, Caleb said:

"Truth is, this eats me up inside. It always has. Sorry doesn’t even cut it, but I am. I am really sorry… I just want it to be over. I am going to live the rest of my life in hell, whether it’s living or not. It’s been hell. I’m sorry."

Arthur pleaded guilty to two counts of lesser charges of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The upcoming episode of Murder in Moncks Corner will deal with the murder of June Guerry and Dana Woods in great detail.

