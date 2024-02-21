Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Who was Sabion Kubitza and what happened to him?

The 22-year-old Sabion Kubitza and his 20-year-old cousin, Jacob Ybarra, were fatally shot in their sleep in the early hours of April 18, 2021. The shooting took place around 2 am in the East Texas Avenue home of Jacob Ybarra, while his parents Anthony and Maria Medlock were also asleep in the same house.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic mentions of murder. Readers' discretion is advised.

Kubitza suffered gunshot wounds from a Glock 9mm to his right jaw and forehead as he lay dead on the bed in his room. Ybarra was found with gunshot wounds to his head, left shoulder, and arm. The double murder took place at the hands of their football teammate and friend, Zamar Kirven.

The Murder Under the Friday Night Lights Season 3, Episode 7 covers Sabion Kubtiza and Jacob Ybarra's murders as the synopsis reads:

"The Ybarra family wake to find their son Jacob and his best friend, Sabion, shot to death; as star football players for their high schools, the murders shatter two small Texas towns; the tragedy worsens when the community learns who the killer is."

The episode titled Breaking Bonds airs on February 21, 2024, at 10 pm EST on Investigation Discovery.

Who was Sabion Kubitza? Details explored

Sabion Ramone Kubitza was born on August 15, 1998 to Shannon Kubitza and Sedrick Medlock in Waco, Texas. He went to Hallsburg school until the 6th grade and then graduated from Riesel High School in 2017. Kubitza also attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Texas on a football scholarship. He was employed at A&G Irrigation at the time of his death.

Sabion Kubitza was actively involved in sports, especially football, track, and basketball. He enjoyed spending time outdoors which led him to nurture his hobbies of playing golf, motorcycling, and shooting hoops with friends.

The 22-year-old Sabion Kubitza stayed with his 20-year-old cousin and fellow footballer from Mart High School, Jacob Ybarra, in his 1100 block of East Texas Avenue residence. Kubitza and Ybarra lived with their friend and the University of Houston Cougars star linebacker, Zamar Kirven. Besides the friends, two of Ybarra's relatives along with his parents Anthony and Maria Medlock stayed in the house which mostly served as a spot for Ybarra, Kubitza, Kirven, and their friends to hang out.

According to Jacob Ybarra's girlfriend, Jessie Eaton's testimony, the three men were very close and played football together on the same team at Mart High School. She shared with Fox 44 News:

“They were all real close. They let him stay with them. They all lived together, and they were always hanging out.”

What happened to Sabion Kubitza?

Sabion Kubitza was reportedly shot to death while he was asleep in his bed in his room on April 18, 2021. Jacob Ybarra was also found dead in the same room as he lay on the floor with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, left shoulder, and left arm.

Ybarra's father, Anthony Medlock, testified to Zamar Kirven being paranoid and high on LSD when he carried out the killings at the East Texas Avenue home. Kirven, 23, a star football player at Mart, climbed into Anthony and Maria's bed and confessed to his crimes.

Anthony Medlock then found the two men dead in Kubitza's bedroom and then took away the murder weapon from Kirven. Zamar Kirven was arrested in April 2021, as reported by KWTX.

