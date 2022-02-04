Murderville ending explained: Who murdered Lori?

Murderville, the much-anticipated murder-solving comedy series, was launched on February 3, exclusively on Netflix. Directed by Brennan Shroff and Iain Morris, the hilariously crafted comedy series is heavy on improvisation, displaying quite a unique approach to this murder-mystery satire.

The Netflix comedy series is inspired by the British sitcom Murder in Successville. The show stars Will Arnett as the lead character, Terry Seattle, who portrays over-the-top energy and a genuine enthusiasm for solving murder mysteries.

There are six episodes and six murder cases collectively that Terry and his six guest celebrities attempt to solve. The endless string of distractions gives the series another prominent layer of cluelessness, hardship, and, most importantly, humor.

Murderville: Ending explained

Solving the cold-blooded murder of Lori Griffin

At the beginning of the Netflix series, Terry Seattle reveals that his former partner, Lori Griffin, a fantastic cameo limited to a picture on the wall, was murdered 15 years ago. The murder case has not been solved since then.

In the sixth and final episode, namely "The Cold Case," in Murderville Season 1, Lori's murder case is one the Terry and guest star Ken Jeong have to solve.

While police officer Terry is amusingly serious, the audience witnesses Ken, struggling to keep a straight face, breaking into giggles throughout the episode. Together, they are seen investigating the murder scene from 15 years back and questioning the three suspects: Rebecca Hendricks, Seamus Doyle, and Police Commissioner Donald Barton.

As the clues given in the episode denote, they all have some signs that are matched to the signs of the killer. The big question here is who murdered Lori, the best partner Terry ever had.

Who is the murderer of Lori?

Following the pattern seen in Murderville, the guest star of the sixth episode, Ken Jeong, collects all the clues to find out who the real murderer is. In the end, as usual, he is asked to identify the murderer.

Ken identifies Police Commissioner Barton as Lori's murderer. As for the reasons behind his decision, he states pretty impressive facts that reveal his observant side.

Although he gets close, he fails to identify the real murderer, Rebecca Hendricks, as revealed by Police chief Rhonda, played by Haneefah Wood. However, the case is not closed there. Terry steals the show by proclaiming that all three suspects were associated with the murder of Lori.

He explains that Rebecca Hendricks desired to develop Monterey Towers fifteen years ago, but a working-class neighborhood got in her way. So, to solve the problem, she appointed Seamus Doyle to scare those working-class people into selling the property, and she also paid off Commissioner Donald Barton to make the police look the other way.

Netflix @netflix Welcome to Murderville, a new series starring Will Arnett as a detective who, in every episode, has to solve a murder with a new celebrity guest star as his partner.



The catch is: the guest star is never given a script so they have to improvise their way through the case! Welcome to Murderville, a new series starring Will Arnett as a detective who, in every episode, has to solve a murder with a new celebrity guest star as his partner. The catch is: the guest star is never given a script so they have to improvise their way through the case! https://t.co/B3ceg1ZREI

After fifteen years, the case finally gets solved, and all the credit goes to Terry. However, the primarily satisfactory ending of Murderville sparks a bit of humor as the audience never sees Terry collecting the evidence to support his case in the court of law.

Therefore, it's most likely that the court will dismiss the case. Thus, the show's creators are brilliant enough to continue the satirical tone of the series even after it ends.

Also Read Article Continues below

Don't miss Murderville, streaming on Netflix from February 3.

Edited by Ravi Iyer