Murderville takeaway: Designed for viewers to play along from home

Murderville is a crime-based comedy series that has just arrived on Netflix, on February 3, 2022. It has been adapted from the British show Murder in Successville.

Satires have their own set of admirers. So since Netflix dropped the trailer for this unique murder-mystery satire, the excitement among viewers has been quite high.

The comedy series revolves around Terry Seattle, a bumbling police officer played by Will Arnett, the BoJack Horseman star, and his thrilling adventures while solving murder mysteries with a new celebrity guest in each episode.

There are a total of six episodes in the first season of the series and each episode has a new celebrity guest that includes Marshawn Lynch, Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Sharon Stone, Kumail Nanjiani, and Ken Jeong.

Murderville: Major takeaway

Like a thrilling puzzle at a house party

Without a shred of doubt, the Netflix series gives the audience the feeling of solving a puzzle game at a warm house party. The only difference is that this party has a lot of celebrities in it.

All six episodes maintain the same primary beat, which includes the opening scene where Terry gets introduced to his new partner in crime by police chief Rhonda, played by Haneefah Wood.

The crime scene is investigated by Terry and his celebrity partner after it is shown by medical examiner Amber, played by Lilan Bowden. Terry and the celebrity guest question three suspects in the murder case.

The celebrity partner reveals who they think is the real murderer; Rhonda rushes to the scene and reveals if they were successful in identifying the correct suspect or not.

Therefore, all of them are framed in the same manner, intended to create a familiar pattern for the viewers so after an episode or two, they know straightaway what's coming their way.

On top of that, the guest stars go completely unscripted on this adventure, making it even more exciting to watch.

Designed for viewers to play along from home

Murderville is intently designed for viewers to play along from their home. Each episode throws a new murder mystery that is absolutely solvable by gleaning from the clues scattered all over the episodes.

Directors Brennan Shroff and Iain Morris attempt to create a sensitive balance by making the clues conspicuous enough but not obvious or striking.

The series serves as an intriguing play-along adventure for viewers coupled with its other captivating features including hilarious writing, usage of unique and impressive improvisation techniques, super-likable celebrity guests, and seamless acting by the lead Will Arnett as Terry Seattle.

Also Read Article Continues below

Enjoy Murderville, the hilarious murder-mystery comedy series, steaming on Netflix from February 3, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul