My 600-lb Life season 11 episode 4 release date and air time on TLC

My 600-lb Life season 11 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the TLC show will showcase another individual and their struggles with obesity and document them as they work towards making a positive change in their lives.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Syreeta thinks that anyone trying to help has an ulterior motive, but now she's gotten so big she desperately needs help. She's learning to let down her guard for her husband, but weight loss surgery will be tough if she can't learn to trust the surgeon."

My 600-lb Life season 11 episode 4 will air on Wednesday, February 22, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of My 600-lb Life season 11

The upcoming episode of My 600-lb Life season 11, titled, Syreeta’s journey, will introduce Syreeta as she meets with Dr. Now to get on with her weight loss journey.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Syreeta and her husband are seen enjoying lunch outdoors before she’s seen playing volleyball with her husband, something she used to enjoy doing as a teenager. The sport brings her so much joy that the two then decide to try and climb up a hill and she does not stop until she reaches all the way up the top.

In a confessional, she said:

"It’s been a few weeks now since we saw Dr. Now and me and Laurence have been working mostly on our diet. Now today, we’re gonna add some exercise into the mix."

In another promo, the upcoming cast member opens up about her troublesome past and how she came to use food as a source of comfort. During the clip, she narrates her story and states that she had a horrible childhood.

In the clip, she said that no child should ever have to go through what she went through during her childhood. Syreeta said that she moved around from home to home and was raised by a lot of people and went through traumatic experiences while in these homes.

She said:

"By the time I was eight years old, I had been physically, s*xually, and mentally abused. I was mentally traumatized."

The My 600-lb Life season 11 star said that each family that Child Protective Services sent her to did not have the knowledge to know how to deal with that. She was a defiant child and was in and out of group homes until she landed in a juvenile detention center.

When she was 11 years old, she decided to look for her birth mother and once they reunited, she took her in after learning about her time in the foster system and for a while it was all good.

However, the star said that after a while, things became sour and she ended up leaving and felt sad that she didn’t have a good parent in her life.

She added:

"So after that, I just made my peace with loving the feeling I got from food."

