My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11 release date, air time, and plot

My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns for season 11 on TLC at 9 p.m. ET on September 5, 2023. Thereafter, new episodes will be released every Tuesday. The show first premiered in 2015.

TLC released a first-look trailer for the upcoming season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life on August 17, 2023. The trailer shows Whitney Way Thore remembering her mother, Barbara "Babs" Thore, and how much she misses her. Barbara, who was 76 years old, died of cerebral amyloid angiopathy on December 7, 2022. During the funeral, Whitney shared:

"I don't know how we're gonna go one without her, but I know that she would want us to figure it out.”

The National Institutes of Health defines cerebral amyloid angiopathy as:

“Cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA) is a type of cerebrovascular disorder characterized by the accumulation of amyloid beta-peptide within the leptomeninges and small/medium-sized cerebral blood vessels.”

Aside from Whitney Way Thore, this season's cast will include Glenn Thore, Hunter Thore, Buddy Bell, Ashley Baynes, Todd Beasley, and Tal Fish.

What fans can expect from My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11?

On September 5, 2023, My Big Fat Fabulous Life will premiere the first episode of season 11, entitled Babs. The synopsis of episode 1 reads:

“The Thores are left heartbroken by the passing of their matriarch, Babs. With Glenn forced to navigate life without his wife, Whitney takes on the role of caring for her aging father and moves him into her home.”

Furthermore, TLC's description of the show, My Big Fat Fabulous Life, mentions:

“Dancing her way through the haters, Whitney is embracing her body in a world that judges people by their size. She navigates both career challenges and relationship snafus with her vivacious personality, a sense of humor, and an abundance of courage.”

In the trailer, Whitney discusses how her father, Glenn, deals with the loss of his wife during a conversation with Hunter Thore.

Whitney Way Thore has started dating again and going out on dates. During the trailer, Whitney Way Thore described her experience on dating apps as "dismal and abysmal." While swiping people on the app, she came across Hunter's profile, which made for an awkward situation.

Additionally, Whitney Way Thore will meet her half-sister during the upcoming season of the show. In addition to some entertainment and fun, My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11 will be full of drama and controversy. The press release for the 11th season of the show My Big Fat Fabulous Life states:

“In this new season, The Thore Family is grieving the devastating loss of Whitney’s mom, Babs. Whitney is desperate to help her father find joy in life again and helps to create a bucket list for him. But a long-held secret from the past emerges – Whitney has a sister she never knew about. Is this the beginning of a new, expanded family dynamic?”

Watch My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11 on TLC at 9 p.m. ET on September 5, 2023. Discovery Plus also provides access to the latest season of the show, in addition to TLC.