"My father is alive and well": Victor Richards' daughter denies viral death news

There have been several reports claiming that bodybuilder Victor Richards is no more. However, it has recently been confirmed that Richards is still alive.

Generation Iron, who reported the death of the bodybuilder, has now confirmed that the reports of his death were false. One of Richards’ family members also confirmed that he is alive and doing well.

Victor Richards' daughter, who remained silent all this time, reached out directly to Generation Iron and confirmed that her father is still alive. She also spoke to her father following reports of his death. Richards has not yet commented on anything regarding the false news.

The bodybuilder's daughter said her father was alive and well, and an inaccurate Facebook post led to a lineup of false information on social media and news outlets. She thanked everyone and appreciated the love the bodybuilding community has shown to her father.

Generation Iron and Andreas Cahling initially reported Victor Richards’ death

The news of Victor Richards' death came out on November 10 after the General Iron Fitness Network and other bodybuilding outlets paid tribute to him. Although the cause of death was said to be a heart attack, there was no confirmation.

The first tribute was posted by bodybuilder Andreas Cahling. Generation Iron’s report mentioned that they did not get confirmation from any of the family members and Richards’ representative.

About Victor Richards in brief

Victor Richards was born in Nigeria and was interested in bodybuilding at an early age. Being a three-sport athlete in high school, he was an expert in football, wrestling, and track and field. He started to improve his physique and got his pro card in Nigeria.

The bodybuilder’s competitive history started in 1982 after participating in The American Cup and grabbing the first position in the teenage heavyweight division and second overall. He kept on improving his physique and grew to 240 pounds when he turned 18.

Victor Richards became a well-known name when he was 19, and this did not stop. His face started to be featured on the cover of fitness magazines when he turned 21. He took part in the Nigerian Championships in 1992 and finished first.

Richards competed in five competitions throughout his career and won four times. Although he earned a Pro card in Nigeria, he never competed in the IFBB.

