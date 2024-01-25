My Husband’s Seven Wives cast list: Kristi Murdock and others star in Lifetime Drama

Lifetime has unveiled a brand-new drama film, My Husband’s Seven Wives, set to release this Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT on the Lifetime channel. The film focuses on Maggie, who marries her dream man, Alan. However, her happy life turns upside down when she meets Pam, who is also married to Alan. Both of them then team up to discover Alan’s secret.

According to Lifetime, the synopsis for the film reads:

“After a whirlwind courtship, Maggie marries the man of her dreams in Alan. But things quickly change when she meets Pam, who also claims to be married to Alan. Adversaries at first, the two women team-up to discover Alan has financially drained many other wives, as well as discarded those families in a wake of lies. Once Alan realizes his secrets are out, it is a race for his wives to band together and plot the ultimate revenge.”

As the film is about to debut in a few days, here is all we need to know about the ensemble cast of the Lifetime feature.

My Husband’s Seven Wives: The ensemble cast explored

Kristi Murdock as Maggie

Kristi Murdock is popular for her performance in the Dylan Vox-directed television film, Spring Break Nightmare (2023), which is also a Lifetime network production. She has also starred in Something's Brewing, which was released in 2023. In 2021, Murdock played the leading role of Scarlet in the TV movie, Furry Little Christmas.

With My Husband’s Seven Wives, Murdock returns to the Lifetime network in a lead role. Murdock is starring as Maggie, whose happy married life will quickly change when she finds out that her husband Alan has married many women in the past. Maggie will then team up with Alan’s other wives to plot revenge against him.

Adam Harper as Alan

Adam Harper is known for his work in the comedy-drama television series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which aired for a total of five seasons and 43 episodes from 2017 to 2023. He is also popular for the crime thriller series The Blacklist, which aired on the NBC network from 2013 to 2023. In 2021, he starred as Carl in Law & Order: Organized Crime.

In My Husband’s Seven Wives, Harper is playing the role of Alan, who is Maggie’s husband. But Maggie is not the only one who is married to Alan. He has married other women in the past and left them after financially draining their lives.

Christina Licciardi as Pam

Christina Licciardi is known for playing the role of Rachel Bennett in the science fiction action feature Alien Siege, which was released in July 2018. In the same year, Licciardi starred as Alice in the Maximilian Elfeldt-directed action-adventure feature Avengers Grimm: Time Wars. Her upcoming film project includes Merrily, which is expected to be released in November 2024.

Licciardi is starring as Pam in the Lifetime drama film. Pam is also married to Alan and she reveals his secret about other wives to Maggie. She will team up with Maggie and Alan’s other wives to plot the ultimate revenge.

Amanda Rosario Glass as Adrian

Amanda Rosario Glass

Amanda Rosario Glass is an actor, director, and producer. She is known for starring as Violet in the short drama, UnOrdinary Love, which was released in 2021. Besides acting in the drama, she also served as a director and penned the script with Curtis Brown. In 2022, she played the role of Elena in the television series Toxic Energy. She also appeared as Nichole in SMT, which was released in 2023.

Amanda is playing the role of Adrian in My Husband’s Seven Wives. However, there are no details regarding the character of Adrian in the Lifetime drama. There are possibilities that Adrian is also the wife of Alan, besides Maggie and Pam.

Others starring in My Husband’s Seven Wives

Along with Murdock, Harper, Licciardi and Amanda, the Lifetime drama also has the following actors:

Kylie Delre as Kristin

K. J. Baker as Katie

Joseph Mazza as Pete

LaTrallo Presley as Buddy

Brendan Goshay as Curtis

Nathan Lee as Max

Readers can watch My Husband’s Seven Wives as it premieres on Lifetime on January 28, 2024.

