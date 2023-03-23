My Kind of Country cast: Meet the three celebrity talent scouts

A new Apple TV+ competition series called My Kind of Country will premiere on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 3 am ET/3 am CT. The show will have eight episodes, which will be released every week.

With the help of celebrity talent scouts Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck, the My Kind of Country is looking for its next country music star.

My Kind of Country is described as follows in the official synopsis from Apple TV Plus:

"My Kind of Country is a fresh take on a music competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse artists from around the world.”

“Scouts Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck each hand-pick a roster of exceptional up-and-coming artists and invite them to the home of country music in Nashville, Tennessee, to showcase their unique sound. The winner will receive a life-changing experience from Apple, including global exposure across the Apple TV Plus and Apple Music platforms."

The show is executive produced by Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon.

12 contestants will be divided into 3 teams on My Kind of Country

The three stars are some of the finest names in the world of country music. In addition, they will assist the show in finding the next upcoming star by helping out as scouts and mentors.

In this competition, 12 contestants will be divided into three teams and will compete head-to-head. The three teams will be headed by Allen, Guyton, and Peck.

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen was born and raised in Milton, Delaware, United States, but moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2007 to pursue his music career. From auditioning for American Idol's tenth season to releasing his debut album, he has come a long way.

As a result of his two singles "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To" on Broken Bow Records imprint Stoney Creek, he became the top headliner in 2018. The Country Music Association's New Artist of the Year award was presented to him in 2021.

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton grew up in Texas, and in 2011, she moved to Nashville, Tennessee. The following year, she signed a contract with Capitol Records Nashville. In response to the label's support, Guyton released her debut extended play (EP), Unbreakable, in 2015.

Afterward, she released her debut single, titled Better Than You Left Me. Among her most popular songs are Forever My Girl (2018), The Right Kind of Wrong (2013), and American Underdog (2021).

Orville Peck

South African singer Orville Peck is renowned for his attire and has been called the mystery musician. Fans love the way he blends elements of country music with punk and rock.

In every performance, he covers most of his face with a bandana, giving him the name man of mystery. In 2019, he released his debut album Pony, followed by an EP called Show Pony.

This year's contestants include Ale Aguirre, Dhruv Visvanath, Camille Parker, Justin Serrao, Ashlie Amber, Chuck Adams, The Betsies (Zel and Landi Degenaar), Wandile, Alisha Pais, The Congo Cowboys (Julie Sigauque, Simon Atwell, Chris Bakalanga), Ismay Hellman, and Micaela Kleinsmith.

Watch the premiere of My Kind of Country on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 24, 2023.

