Mystic season 2 cast list: Macey Chipping, Max Crean, and others to star in UPtv's drama series

The second season of UPtv's drama series, Mystic, is all set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, January 19, 2023. It continues the story of Issie, who's just moved from London to Kauri Point and is having a hard time dealing with her new life. Here's the official synopsis provided by UPtv:

"Having just moved from London to Kauri Point, Issie struggles to make friends and misses her old home until a chance encounter with wild ponies Blaze and Mystic, and a group of horse-mad teenagers, convinces her to stay.''

The series features Macey Chipping in the lead role along with several others playing important supporting roles. Beth Chalmers and Amy Shindler serve as the creators of the show.

Mystic season 2 cast list: Macey Chipping and others feature in UPtv's drama series

1) Macey Chipping as Issie

Macey Chipping plays the lead role of Issie in UPtv's Mystic. The story explores the numerous adventures that Issie, the protagonist of the show, indulges in, and depicts the various phases of her life.

Chipping has been phenomenal throughout the first season, and looks pretty impressive in the trailer for the second installment as well. Apart from Mystic, Macey Chipping is best known for her appearances in Hummingbird and Vampire Academy, wherein she portrays the role of young Rose.

2) Max Crean as Dan

Actor Max Crean dons the role of Dan in the UPtv drama. Crean was quite impressive in the first season of the show and received positive reviews from viewers and critics for his performance. He looks charming in the show's trailer for season 2, promising to deliver another memorable performance.

Max Crean has previously appeared in Beyond the Veil, where he essayed the character of Neil.

3) Jacqueline Joe as Caroline

Jacqueline Joe stars as Caroline in Mystic. Along with Macey Chipping and Max Crean, Joe plays a crucial role in the show, and has received mostly positive reviews for her performance in the first season.

Joe's other notable acting credits include Top of the Lake, Cradle, and Into the Rainbow, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Mystic season 2 also stars several others in crucial supporting roles like:

Laura Patch as Amanda Brown

Cathy Downes as Mitch

Kirk Torrance as Tom Avery

Antonia Robinson as Natasha Tucker

Joshua Tan as Caleb Burford

Issie will see more "urgent" visions in season 2

UPtv released the official preview of the second season on January 4, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous events set to unfold in the upcoming installment. The preview opens with Issie looking upset and having some nightmarish visions. She says,

''The visions are different to last time. They're more urgent.''

The preview doesn't reveal any spoilers but centers primarily around the protagonist, briefly touching upon the numerous changes she encounters in her life. Overall, the preview maintains a mysterious and intriguing tone, similar to the first season, and promises to offer a memorable and entertaining experience to viewers.

Don't forget to watch the second season of Mystic on UPtv on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

