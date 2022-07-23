Twitter buzzes with excitement as Peacock releases Vampire Academy teaser

Vampire Academy fans can rejoice as NBC has announced a book-to-film adaptation of the young adult novel series for their streaming service, Peacock. The series will be based on the book series by the same name, which was penned by Richelle Mead.

Fraught with romance and politics, not to mention magic, the novel series has got its fans excited. The lovers of the series are nostalgic to find their favorite book series being adapted for the screen.

Watch the teaser and take a look at fan reactions here

Peacock has finally revealed the first teaser trailer for its upcoming series adaptation, Vampire Academy. The teaser premiered on Thursday, July 21, 2022, during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel, following which Twitter has been flooded with fan reactions.

Here are some of the comments fans have made in light of the teaser drop.

It looks like fans of the novel series only have good words to share about their favorite books getting adapted for the screen. The teaser garnered an enormous number of views, which set it trending on Twitter as soon as it was dropped.

Watch the teaser trailer for Vampire Academy, released by Peacock, here.

Recap of the plot of Vampire Academy

NBC has also dropped the release date and a brief official synopsis on its press release along with the teaser. The official synopsis reads as follows:

"From executive producers Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre comes a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first."

Sounds exciting, doesn't it?

The trailer and plot build up high hopes for the fan-favorite series. Here is hoping that NBC's Vampire Academy does not disappoint ardent fans of Mead's novel series.

The novel series, Vampire Academy, consists of six volumes released between 2007 and 2010. The upcoming Peacock series is not the first and only adaptation of Mead's novels. In 2014 a Vampire Academy movie, directed by Mark Waters, was released.

The new series will be directed by Julie Plec, who also serves as showrunner, writer, and executive-producer alongside Marguerite MacIntyre, Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar, and Jillian DeFrehn.

Who stars in the series?

The cast consists of Daniela Nieves (who will star as Royal Moroi vampire Lissa Dragomir), Sisi Stringer (who will play Rose's Dhampir Guardian Rose Hathaway), Kieron Moore (who appears as Dhampir Guardian Dimitri Belikov), and Andre Dae Kim (who will take up the role of Royal Moroi vampire Christian Ozera).

Others include J. August Richards as Victor Dashkov, Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Tatiana Vogel, Mia Mckenna-Bruce as Mia Karp, Rhian Blundell as Meredith Beckham, Jonetta Kaiser as Sonya Karp, and Andrew Liner as Mason Ashford.

The series will be available to stream on Peacock from September 15, 2022.

Watch this space for more updates on the Peacock adaptation of Mead's novels.

