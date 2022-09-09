Mystikal net worth: Rapper’s fortune explored as he faces life in prison after being indicted

American rapper Mystikal was indicted by a Louisiana jury on charges of first-degree r*pe earlier this week. The singer was arrested for an alleged s*xual assault that is said to have occurred in late July. If the artist is found guilty, he will face a life sentence under state law.

Mystikal, whose original name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, also faces charges including simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

In a statement to reporters, his attorney Joel Pearce said:

“It’s an indictment. It means nothing. We look forward to our day in court.”

On July 31, Tyler, 51, was arrested in New Orleans, Louisiana, over first-degree r*pe charges. The rapper was booked around 12:50 pm on the same day. He was accused of five offenses that reportedly took place around 9:21 am that day.

In June, Tyler was denied bond following which he fired his attorney. He hired another lawyer who had previously represented him in another s*xual assault case in 2017 that also carried first-degree r*pe and second-degree kidnapping charges.

What is Mystikal’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mystikal has a net worth of $2 million in 2022 (about £1.6 million). The singer signed with Jive in early 1995. That same year, he re-released his debut album under the title Mind of Mystikal. As per Wealthy Genius, the album had far more commercial success after its re-release and also entered several US Billboard charts. The rapper earned an estimated $80,000 from all its sales and promotions.

The singer then went on to release two studio albums with Master P's No Limit label, which included Unpredictable and Ghetto Fabulous. These projects gained more success as they both entered the US Billboard 100 and its top five. In early 2000s, the singer collaborated with various artists including Sick the Shocker, OutKast, Nivea, and Butch Cassidy. He also released his fourth studio album Let’s Get Ready which peaked at number one. Throughout his career, Mystikal released various platinum and gold-certified albums and with 2 million sales, Mystikal earned an estimated $350,000.

The singer earned an estimated total career income of $7.5 million dollars. The publication noted that the artist pays around 41% in taxes on his career income. After tax, it is estimated that his career earnings are around $4.42 million dollars.

It is also speculated that the artist has spent $2-3 million dollars. He also paid around $800,000 in business related costs.

Previous charges faced by Mystikal

This is not the first time Mystikal has been indicted on serious charges. In 2003, the singer was indicted on charges of s*xual battery and extortion. In early 2004, the singer pleaded guilty to assaulting his hairstylist and faced six years in prison. His bodyguards, Vercy Carter and Leland Ellis, also pleaded guilty to the charge. While he was still imprisoned, the rapper was further charged with two misdemeanor counts.

He was also convicted in federal court and was permitted to serve a one-year federal sentence with his six-year state sentence. In January 2006, he was denied parole. A year later, he was released from custody on federal tax convictions. The artist was released in 2010 and was registered as a s*x offender.

In February 2012, the singer was again arrested after a dispute with a domestic partner. He was also issued with a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse battery. In 2017, he turned himself in to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department, which had a warrant out for his arrest. In 2019, he was charged with r*pe and held at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $3 million bond. The next year, the r*pe charges were dismissed on a lack of evidence.

