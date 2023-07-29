Naked and Afraid Castaways release date, air time, and plot 

The latest season of Naked and Afraid Castaways will premiere on Sunday, July 30 at 8 pm ET on Discovery Channel. The upcoming show will feature the best cast members from previous seasons of Naked and Afraid, who will compete against each other. The contestants will be seen living in wild environments and exploring a variety of survival techniques.

Discovery's press release regarding the upcoming season of Naked and Afraid Castaways states:

"Nine challengers are abandoned at a remote tropical island, with no maps or tools, miles away from civilization. In teams of three, they must swim to different ecosystems on the same island – sun-scorched beach, twisted mangrove swamp and dense jungle – to begin their distinct survival journeys.”

It continues:

“They must use only their navigational skills and fashion everything they need to survive from wreckage and debris strewn across the island, including a shipwreck, an abandoned military jeep and a crashed airplane. Without knives, pots, and fire starters, challengers will need to scavenge the area to find what they need to create those items from scratch, using only their ingenuity and will to survive.”

Naked and Afraid Castaways season 1 to feature Kerra Bennett, Andrew Shayde, and more

The show's upcoming season is a spinoff of Naked and Afraid and will revolve around the same concept. The show, Naked and Afraid Castaways, will feature nine contestants, who are stuck on an island where they must find a way to survive.

One thing that will be different this time is that the contestants will not be given any maps or tools. Apart from being stranded on an island, the cast will also face different challenges.

Cast members set to appear in this season of the show include Kerra Bennett from season 14, Patrick French from season 15, Justin Governale from season 15, Bulent Gurcan from Naked and Afraid XL, Na’im McKee from season 15, Candice Mishler from season 15, Andrew Shayde from season 12, Heather Smith from season 15, and Rachel Strohl from season 15.

The trailer of Naked and Afraid Castaways saw one cast member discussing how they were uncertain of what the show would have in store for them, while another said, "It's a whole new ball game."

Furthermore, the contestants learned about the different animals and species they may encounter on the island and how to be cautious about them.

The synopsis of the upcoming first episode, titled Lord of the Sand Flies, reads:

“Nine veterans are marooned on a bug-infested island with no tools or maps; they must scavenge wreckage to help them survive; insect bites ravage all camps; a large predator stalks one team; Bulent secures fire and chases a protein score.”

After the release of the premiere episode, episode 2 of Naked and Afraid Castaways, titled The Barehanded Killer Is Back, will air on August 6, 2023. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

Watch Naked and Afraid Castaways on Discovery Channel on Sunday, July 30 at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the latest episodes of the show on Max.