Nancy Drew EP Slams The CW execs for canceling the show

The popular The CW show, Nancy Drew was canceled abruptly amidst the release of the final episode of season 4, which went on to become the series finale. The first three seasons of the show received generally positive reviews from critics. Nancy Drew had even garnered a significant fan following over the years and needless to say, the cancellation was not taken well by fans and the creators alike.

Nancy Drew executive producer Larry Teng was vocal about the cancellation on Twitter. Teng also slammed the CW executives for their sudden cancellation without any prior notice. Teng noted that the production company behind the series, CBS, got in touch with the CW President to discuss the new pickup schedule for their upcoming shoots.

However, Dennis Miller, the President of The CW, reportedly told CBS that they wouldn't be picking the show up as it was "too expensive."

Larry then went on to slam the CW President and added that the network had no consideration for the creators of the show. He said that it was a disrespectful way of announcing the cancellation.

"Who knows if we would've ever been told" - Nancy Drew producer on the cancellation of the show

Expand Tweet

CW President Dennis Miller joined the network in October 2022 after Nexstar Media Group acquired it. The CW was stripped of its expensive original programming as the new owners' first order of business.

Following this, the network was overloaded with golf, NASCAR, and other international shows. This was seemingly done in an effort to appeal to a slightly older audience than the one the network had previously targeted. As mentioned earlier, this led to the cancellation of Nancy Drew as it was one of the most expensive productions on the network.

However, the abrupt cancellation of the series angered the executive producer Larry Teng. He claimed that if the production studio hadn't made a call to the CW President, they would have remained unaware of the cancellation of the show.

There were four episodes left to shoot when the news about the cancellation broke out and the writers were already onto the season finale.

Here is an excerpt of what Teng wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter):

“What a f*cking sh*tty way of telling us we were getting canceled. Thank God the Studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible. That’s why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end. It was so glib.”

He also addressed the fans of the show in his tweet and wrote that he was furious at the "upper brass of this new CW since November." Larry noted that while they have every right to turn a profit and cancel shows, knowing in advance and not telling the makers until a "random call" was disrespectful.

"I’m glad y’all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that. Long live our #Drewds and the #DrewCrew,” he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Nancy Drew focused on the titular character, a brilliant teenage detective solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay. However, the sudden death of her mother derailed her college plans and set her on a shocking investigation quest.

The CW production of Nancy Drew was a departure from the more teenage interpretations of the books. It took on a more mature stance to portray the character and the plot. The final episode of the series aired on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.