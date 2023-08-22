What time will Nancy Drew season 4 episode 13 (finale) air on The CW? Release date, plot, and more

The highly anticipated Nancy Drew season 4 episode 13, titled The Light Between Lives, is slated to arrive on The CW on August 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

The hit CW show follows the story of Nancy Drew, an incredibly smart teen detective who enjoys solving mysteries. However, Nancy is forced to abandon her plans to attend college and relocate to River Heights to be closer to her father after her mother passes away. There, she meets George, Bess, and Ned, who together form her unofficial crime-solving squad.

The squad, also known as the Drew Crew, works as a team to solve a string of spooky and hazardous mysteries. Nancy gains more knowledge about her family history and the sinister mysteries that River Heights is hiding along the way.

Nancy Drew brings an updated and modern version of the classic mystery genre to life. It is a quick-witted, tense, and occasionally frightful program that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats and guessing until the very end.

Nancy Drew season 4 episode 13 (finale) release timings for different time zones

The show's finale episode is almost here, and it is set to release on August 23, 2023. While the release timing for the US is 8 pm ET, it is important viewers worldwide are aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on the thrilling and action-packed conclusion of the beloved show.

Here are the international release timings:

United Kingdom: 1 am BST on August 24, 2023

Canada: 3 am ET on August 24, 2023

Australia: 7 am AEST on August 24, 2023

India: 11:30 am IST on August 24, 2023

Korea: 10 am KST on August 25, 2023

Japan: 11 am JST on August 25, 2023

Phillippines: 9 am PHT on August 25, 2023

Where to watch/stream Nancy Drew season 4 episode 13?

The upcoming episode of the show, titled The Light Between Lives, will be available to stream on The CW. The episode will also be available for purchase from digital platforms, including Google Play, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video.

A quick recap of Nancy Drew season 4 episode 12

The previous episode of the show, titled The Heartbreak of Truth, saw Nancy and Ace eventually discover Jane Doe's real identity. Ace has been communicating with Jane Doe's ghost. It turns out that Jane Doe is Alice Palermo, the owner of a boat that Ace and his father used to go night fishing on. She reveals that when Ace put a cursed jar in the water, it accidentally killed her and caused the boat to sink due to an explosion.

When Nancy discovers the truth about Alice's passing, she is horrified and regrets not notifying him sooner. Ace, who is equally heartbroken by this information, lashes out at Nancy for delaying informing him. Ace runs out of Nancy's house after the two of them have a dispute.

The episode also saw George and Nick currently get ready to head off to college. Nick and George have been accepted into their respective dream colleges, and while they are excited to start a new chapter of their life, they are also visibly upset about leaving behind Horseshoe Bay.

Nancy and Ace are still at odds as the episode comes to an end. Nancy is committed to working with Ace to put things right. However, she knows that it will take time.

What to expect from Nancy Drew season 4 episode 13?

In the season finale of Nancy Drew, Nancy, and the Drew Crew will have to race against time in order to break the centuries-old curse that vows to destroy Horseshoe Bay. The curse was placed by the town's founders centuries ago, and they have since tried and conceal the sinister mysteries that the town holds. However, Nancy and her crew have figured out each and every secret and will now face the biggest challenge of them all.

The curse is said to have originated from Nancy's own bloodline, and therefore, she will encounter her most difficult mystery now as she will be forced to face her own past and decide what she is ready to give up in order to save a community that she holds dear.

The episode is sure to be a thrilling and exciting escapade for viewers!