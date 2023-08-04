Nancy Drew season 4 episode 10 recap: Did Tristan die? 

Nancy Drew season 4 episode 10 was titled The Ballad of Lives Foregone. It was directed by Kristin Lehman and written by Lauriel Harte Marger & Hayley Muñoz. It was released on August 2, 2023, on The CW.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

This episode saw Nancy successfully saving Tristan after he had been hit with a poison arrow. Nashua helped her with the antidote. After Tristan recovered, he and Nancy were seen getting closer, but shockingly, they were both drugged and abducted.

Their kidnappers turned out to be none other than Tristan's parents, Ryan and Shelby Glass.

Nancy Drew season 4 episode 10 recap: Who got drugged and kidnapped?

The episode began exactly where the previous one ended, when Nancy had shot a crossbow at the Sin Eater but at the last moment, the prey turned into her friend Tristan.

Nancy attempted to save him. Nick, Bess, and George helped her too. Ace gave the team instructions on how to save their friend, and even though they did everything, the arrow's poison was refusing to leave his body. They urgently needed an antidote. But extracting it was a complicated process.

It was then revealed that Tristan's parents, Ryan and Shelby Glass, got into the relic trade to save him. They knew the Sin Eater was living within him and were also aware that he was going to die by 30 if the entity was not removed.

Things were getting more and more complicated so Ryan and Shelby searched the Yacht Club for answers. They found a camera and learned that their son was consuming the sin.

Nancy used the memory portion of wounded, but things went awry. They realized that they got the last sin wrong. She remade the portion and it was shockingly revealed that the original Sin Eater was Nashua. They later took her to the room where all sins were trapped and made the antidote. Tristan was saved, but nobody remembered what the last sin was.

Meanwhile, Bess and Ace decided to talk to the ghost of the charred body they found in the previous episode. But to do that, they had to figure out the identity of Mia. They went to the woods and found out that Mia had been trapped and injured. The ghost finally showed herself to Ace and left.

Tristan told Nancy that he would like to have a relationship with her even though things were complicated. But just as they were getting close, his parents showed up and drugged, and abducted both of them.

Nancy Drew synopsis

The synopsis of Nancy Drew, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Nancy Drew is a brilliant teen detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine -- until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans. Devastated by her mother's passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can reapply to college."

It continues:

"But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy's nemesis from high school, George Fan; a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin; Nancy's secret boyfriend, Ned "Nick" Nickerson and amiable burnout Ace. The five of them must team up to clear their own names, encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way."

The show stars Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew, Leah Lewis as Georgia "George" Li-Yun Fan, Maddison Jaizani as Bess Turani Marvin, Tunji Kasim as Ned "Nick" Nickerson, and several others.