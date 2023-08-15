Nancy Drew season 4 episode 12 release date and time, latest spoilers, where to watch, and more

Nancy Drew season 4 episode 12, titled The Heartbreak of Truth, is scheduled to premiere on August 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The show which first premiered October 9, 2019, has managed to garner a huge fan following owing to its intriguing and modern take on the classical murder mystery genre.

The horror drama series focuses on Nancy Drew, a teen detective, who finds herself in the midst of numerous supernatural murders in her town. Every episode of the show sees Drew solve a murder, gaining important clues that may lead her to the identity of the killer and eventually catch him.

Nancy Drew season 4 episode 12 release time for different time zones

The penultimate episode of Nancy Drew is almost here as it is set to release tomorrow August 16, 2023. It's important that viewers from all around the world are aware of the release timings to ensure that nobody is left out. While the release timing for the US is 8 pm ET, the release timings for international fans are as follows:

United Kingdom: 7 am GMT on August 17, 2023

Canada: 4:30 am NT on August 17, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on August 17, 2023

India: 12:30 pm IST on August 17, 2023

Korea: 4 pm KST on Augsut 17, 223

Japan: 4 pm JST on Augsut 17, 2023

Philippines: 3 pm PHT on August 17, 2023

Tune in to Nancy Drew season 4 episode 12 for yet another thrilling experience!

Where to watch/stream Nancy Drew season 4 episode 12?

The upcoming episode of Nancy Drew season 4, titled The Heartbreak of Truth, will be available to stream on The CW. The episode will also be available to purchase from digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and iTunes on the day of its release.

A quick recap of Nancy Drew season 4 episode 11

Nancy and her friends investigate the young woman's death (Image via IMDb)

The fourth season's twelfth episode started out with Nancy and her friends looking into the death of a young girl whose body was found burned in the forest. The victim's body was sacrificed by a sin eater, a strange figure from Horseshoe Bay's past, according to the autopsy.

The group quickly discovers that the sin eater preys on young ladies who have sinned. The creature thinks that the town can be rid of its sins if only all these women are sacrificed. Before the creature strikes again, the group is forced to find who the creature is and stop it.

However, the group fumbles to investigate the case as they struggle with their own problems. George finally confesses her feelings for Nick, however, Nick isn't convinced and does not trust her as he believes that George still has feelings for Ace and until he returns, he is just a stand-in. On the other hand, Bess has a sneaking suspicion that Ace is hiding something from her, but she is unsure of what it is.

The episode ends with the group finally dealing with their fallout and stopping the sin eater.

What to expect from Nancy Drew season 4 episode 12

In an effort to identify the perpetrator of the supernatural killings that have been rising day by day in the town of River Heights, Nancy, and her friends have been on a proverbial "wild goose chase". But as the killer's next attack approaches, Nancy is becoming increasingly wary that she is short on time as the sinister force is taking all over the town of River Heights.

Numerous sources online have also revealed that the upcoming episode will also see the return of Owen Marvin and Ryan Hudson. The duo will be assisting Nancy in catching the murderer. It will be interesting to see how the group finally reveals the identity of the killer and takes them down.