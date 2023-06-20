Nancy Drew season 4 episode 4 release date, time, what to expect, and more

The fourth episode of Nancy Drew season 4 is expected to drop on The CW on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The show centers around the titular character, a young girl who sets out to solve a complicated murder mystery in her hometown.

The series begins with Nancy planning to go to college. However, her mother's death derails her plans as she decides to stay back. Soon after, a murder traps her in a web of mysteries plaguing her town.

The show stars Kennedy McMann in the lead role, with various others essaying pivotal supporting characters.

Nancy Drew season 4 episode 4 will focus on Drew meeting an old friend

An official promo for Nancy Drew season 4 episode 4 has not yet been released by The CW, but based on a short description by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the upcoming episode, titled The Return of the Killer's Hook, to focus on Drew, who meets one of her old friends in town.

This friend has arrived to direct the remake of a popular horror flick. However, the film's set witnesses a number of bizarre and frightening events, creating suspicion in Drew's mind.

The synopsis of the show is as follows:

''Nancy runs into an old friend who is in town directing a remake of a horror film, where strange things are happening on set; a worried Ryan offers to help Nancy since he is a self-proclaimed expert on the original version of the film.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the upcoming episode have been revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil, depicted Ace and Nancy trying their best to figure out a way to break the curse.

Elsewhere, Birdie and Jesse came up with a plan to tackle the bully at school. The final season is getting more interesting with every episode and fans can look forward to a dramatic conclusion to Drew's story.

More details about Nancy Drew plot and cast

Nancy Drew revolves around the life of a young amateur detective, who gets drawn into a web of mysteries following the suspicious death of a socialite in her hometown. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the mystery series:

''Nancy Drew is a brilliant teen detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine -- until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans. Devastated by her mother's passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can reapply to college.''

The synopsis further reads:

''But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy's nemesis from high school, George Fan; a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin; Nancy's secret boyfriend, Ned "Nick" Nickerson and amiable burnout Ace. The five of them must team up to clear their own names, encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way.''

The main cast of the series includes actors like Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, and Tunji Kasim, among many others.

Viewers can tune into The CW to watch the new episode of Nancy Drew season 4 on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

