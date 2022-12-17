Nanny review: Is the latest Prime Video horror movie worth the watch?

Nanny, the much-awaited horror film, was released on Friday, December 16, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The latest psychological horror film was written and directed by Nikyatu Jusu, who made her directorial debut with this film.

The official synopsis for Nanny, released by Amazon Prime Video, reads:

"In this psychological fable of horror, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) living in New York City."

The synopsis further states:

"Haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together."

Ever since Nanny was released on the popular streaming platform, it has been getting quite a lot of attention from both critics and viewers due to its gripping slow-burn storyline, brilliant cinematography, direction, and remarkable acting by the lead actors.

Nanny: A tragic story that stands out for its exceptional direction and performances by the lead cast

A tale of horror with tragedy at its heart

Nanny is predominantly a tragic saga that about a woman named Aisha, whose American Dream turns into a nightmare when she loses her son. The movie has been woven with highly arresting elements of suspense and horror, making it quite an emotionally driven watch.

The movie's writer, Nikyatu Jusu, has done a marvelous job of presenting a story that is bound to invoke immense pain and heavy gloom in its viewers. Its references to the mythological figures Mami Wata and Anansi have enriched it with more depth and layers.

For those looking for a slow burn, this movie is definitely worth the watch.

Outstanding direction and cinematography have elevated the movie to another level

Director Nikyatu Jusu and cinematographer Rina Yang have done a remarkable job of filming Nanny in a way such that the entire movie feels like a slow-melting dream of nightmares. Without a shred of doubt, the movie's cinematography and direction have taken its overarching morbid essence to a whole new level.

Scenes such as the one where Aisha's bed is seen getting filled with water in her dreams, or the one where she sees a snake on her bed, or the one where she is seen frantically trying to find Rose, are all absolutely breathtaking to witness, capturing the element of horror in the film.

Exceptional acting performances by the lead cast of the movie

Actress Anna Diop, who portrays the lead role of Aisha in the movie, has done an incredible job of bringing the character to life on screen. She has brought out all the emotionally-heavy nuances in Aisha with great intensity.

Other supporting actors in the movie, including Michelle Monaghan, Morgan Spector, Sinqua Walls, Rose Decker and Leslie Uggams, have also done an excellent job of portraying their characters with utmost rawness.

Undoubtedly, the acting performances of the cast members in the movie is one of the biggest highlights of Nanny, making it one of the most immersing horror movies on Prime Video.

Don't forget to catch the engrossing psychological horror movie Nanny, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

