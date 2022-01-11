'Naomi' cast list: Kaci Walfall, Alexander Wraith, and others star in a new take on superheroes

The CW's upcoming DC-inspired adaptation, Naomi, is all set for a January release. Bringing out DC's near-forgotten lockers, Naomi McDuffie's (Kaci Walfall) story is set to offer a fresh take on the Superhero genre.

Although the original comic character is set in the Superman universe and the legendary superhero plays a large part in the original story, this show goes for a fresh perspective by detaching the character from the original universe.

Here's a look at Naomi's cast list ahead of its premiere.

'Naomi' full cast list

Kaci Walfall stars in the titular role of 'Naomi'

Kaci Walfall has been active in the industry from a very young age. The teen actress appeared in shows like Army Wives. She starred as Tamara in Queen Latifah's The Equalizer and impressed with a few stellar performances.

She is set to make a big splash with CW's Naomi, starring as the protagonist and perhaps cementing herself as a teen superhero icon for generations to come.

Her journey from a small town to the depths of the multiverse guided by the immense powers she inherits will form the basis of the upcoming show.

Alexander Wraith as Dee

Alexander Wraith is no newcomer to the superhero genre, having already made a name for himself in Marvel's Agents of Shield and in the acclaimed Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian.

The New Jersey-born actor already has a string of successful films and TV shows to his name including an appearance in Olivier Megaton's blockbuster Taken 3.

Alexander Wraith's character, Dee, is a tattoo artist in Naomi who reluctantly becomes Naomi's mentor after she discovers her strange powers and has no one else to turn to. Dee is expected to be a wise father figure to the teenage superhero, helping her control and contain the immense power.

Other cast members of 'Naomi'

The fantasy superhero universe is also set to feature many other known faces as part of the cast. Mary-Charles Jones will appear as the titular character's loyal and cheerful best friend Anabelle. Mouzam Makkar and Barry Watson will play Jennier and Greg respectively, the supportive parents of Naomi.

Aieden Gemme, Cranston Johnson, Stephanie March, Will Meyers and Camilia Moreno are other confirmed members of the cast.

Also Read Article Continues below

The show looks like a real prospect in the superhero genre and with a stellar cast, it does not look likely to disappoint. Naomi will premiere on January 11, 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi