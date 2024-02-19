Naruto x Crocs Classic Clog "Itachi": Everything we know so far

Following the enduring popularity of the numerous colorways of Naruto x Crocs Classic Clogs, dedicated to different characters of the globally renowned manga series, sneakerheads now have a newly emerged “Itachi” colorway of the collaborative clog. Prior to this, fans had already recorded “Naruto,” “Sasuke,” and “Kakashi” variations of the duo’s Classic Clog designs in the past few weeks.

As the name suggests, these clog pairs are clothed in Naruto’s Itachi-inspired color palette, featuring navy gray, red, and white. The Naruto x Crocs Classic Clog “Itachi” colorway will potentially enter the footwear scene in the coming weeks of 2024, alongside other stated variants. Sneakerheads, however, should note that the footwear brand hasn’t revealed the actual launch date as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold via the digital as well as offline sites of Crocs. Stick around for confirmed pricing information as well.

The Naruto x Crocs Classic Clog “Itachi” colorway comes clad in blue-gray tints

Take a closer look at the pairs (Image via Instagram/@cop_o_clock)

The “Itachi” variant of Crocs Classic Clog design is entirely decked in a blue-gray ensemble that forms an appealing canvas for other thematic accents that are placed all over. The navy toe top boasts perforations that ensure breathability and comfort. These toe areas are imprinted with red cloud designs outlined with white hues that are evocative of Itachi’s recognizable outfit.

Itachi wears the traditional blue-tinted gray cloak with red clouds and a Konoha forehead protector, both of which signify his membership in Akatsuki. This pair also boasts an embellishment on the top that resembles the Konoha forehead protector of the character. On the rear side, the mode strap is entirely made of comparable blueish tones.

Similar to other pairs in this Naruto x Crocs line, the insoles are stamped with “Naruto Shippuden” lettering. Finally, the sole units are made using black and blue colors. To compliment this footwear, the brand offers Jibbitz charms inspired by the eponymous character.

Interested readers can be on the lookout for the Naruto x Crocs Classic Clog “Itachi” iteration that will reportedly arrive in the coming weeks of this year. Those keen on getting their hands on these themed pairs are advised to stay connected to the footwear brand’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.

In other news, the clog brand is gearing up for a deluge of additional 2024 releases, including Toy Story, SpongeBob SquarePants, Pokemon, PowerPuff Girls, and more.