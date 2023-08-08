Nathaniel Rateliff 2023 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Nathaniel Rateliff has announced a new tour, titled And Its Still Alright, which is scheduled to take place from November 1 to November 20, 2023, in venues across the US. The tour is a revival of a 2020 tour that was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The singer announced the tour, which will feature a supporting performance by Kevin Morby, via his official website, where he released a recorded session from the failed 2020 concert as a teaser:

The presale for the tour is currently ongoing. Interested patrons will need to sign up at the singer's official mailing list to receive presale codes. General tickets will be available from August 11, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced.

Tickets and presales can be accessed via the singer's official website ( https://www.nathanielrateliff.com/).

Kevin Morby to join Nathaniel Rateliff on tour

Joining Nathaniel Rateliff on the US tour will be American singer-songwriter Kevin Morby, best known for his seventh studio album, This Is a Photograph. Released on May 13, 2022, the album peaked at number 42 on the Scottish album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Nathaniel Rateliff US tour is given below:

November 1, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Orpheum Theatre

November 2, 2023 – New York City (Brooklyn) , New York at Kings Theatre

November 3, 2023 – Washington D.C at The Anthem

November 5, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at The Louisville Palace

November 8, 2023 – Fort Worth, Texas at Will Rogers Auditorium

November 9, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Bass Concert Hall

November 12, 2023 – San Diego, California at Balboa Theatre

November 14, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Orpheum Theatre

November 15, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Orpheum Theatre

November 17, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Keller Auditorium

November 20, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

Tracing Nathaniel Rateliff and his music career

Rateliff was born on October 7, 1978, and began exhibiting musical talents from an early age, learning to play the drums and guitar by the time he was a teenager.

The singer had his career chart breakthrough as a solo artist with his second studio album, Falling Faster Than You Can Run. Released on September 17, 2013, the album charted at number 187 on the Belgian (Flemish) album chart.

Soon after, the singer formed Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, with whom he had his major successes, with their eponymously titled debut album, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, being the singer's most successful till date.

The singer started gaining critical recognition in his solo career with his third studio album, And It's Still Alright. Released on February 14, 2020, the album peaked at number 7 on the Scottish album chart.