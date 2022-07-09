National 7/11 Day: How to get a free slurpee revealed

The National 7/11 day is back, and this time it will be with free Slurpees. This year, the chain is celebrating the brand’s 95th birthday with the best deals, among which the most exciting deal is the free Slurpees.

For the first time ever, 7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees across all 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Striped stores.

How and where to get the free Slurpees on National 7/11 day?

On the occasion of the first ever Slurpee Day, the brand is giving out free Slurpees for 11 days during which customers have to redeem their free small Slurpee. The offer can be availed from July 1 to July 11, 2022.

It can be redeemed by customers who are 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards members. The coupon for this free treat will be added directly to the customer’s account. These can be redeemed at any of the stores mentioned above across the U.S.

What’s better is that if you wait till July 11, which is the chain’s birthday, this free Slurpee will be delivered to your doorstep. This can also be done by downloading the 7-Eleven or Speedway app. The chain also offers a small Slurpee anytime throughout the summer for just a dollar.

Apart from the free Slurpee, 7-Eleven is offering other discounted goods and snacks too. However, people are more excited about the Summer Special Slurpee. Many users have taken to Twitter to post their excitement about the same.

One user tweeted:

lana😻 @alohalana21 reminder this monday is 7/11!! free slurpee reminder this monday is 7/11!! free slurpee https://t.co/tToHXmDNOu

Others felt nostalgic and posted their Slurpee-related memories, while one of them even posted a memory of their Nana. They wrote that their Nana drove them, their sister and cousin, to three different 7/11's on July 11.

Some users also just tweeted reminders for fellow Twitter users to go get their free Slurpee.

wapo ❤️‍🔥 @gabethebabe2019 🤭 she was a real one for that Just remembered how my Nana drove my sis, cousin, n me to 3 different 7/11’s on free slurpee day🤭 she was a real one for that Just remembered how my Nana drove my sis, cousin, n me to 3 different 7/11’s on free slurpee day 😹🤭 she was a real one for that

nat🪷 @natalieemoren0 sooo r we gonna go to 7-eleven on 7/11 to get a free slurpee or ?? sooo r we gonna go to 7-eleven on 7/11 to get a free slurpee or ??

Vikram Ramalingam @VRAMM17



My local 7/11 refuses to honor it on any day other than the exact day of 7/11 @7ElevenCanada I thought there was 11 days to redeem the free slurpeeMy local 7/11 refuses to honor it on any day other than the exact day of 7/11 @7ElevenCanada I thought there was 11 days to redeem the free slurpeeMy local 7/11 refuses to honor it on any day other than the exact day of 7/11

Jett Haas @jetthaas 7/11 IS THIS MONDAY, GET YOUR LIMITED EDITION FREE SLURPEE 7/11 IS THIS MONDAY, GET YOUR LIMITED EDITION FREE SLURPEE

One user tweeted that the free Slurpee from 7/11 cheered them up when they were having a bad day.

Carolina San Martin @CaroSMartin Woke up in a bad ass mood today . But then I went to the gym and went to 7/11 and got a free slurpee Woke up in a bad ass mood today . But then I went to the gym and went to 7/11 and got a free slurpee 😊

WhoDisMang @DiesalGriff



🥤



#PSA FREE SLURPEE DAY MONDAY 7/11 !! FREE SLURPEE DAY MONDAY 7/11 !!🥤#PSA

JC @careyjenna It’s a good thing I finally downloaded the 7/11 app. I have a free slurpee that expires in 3 days! It’s a good thing I finally downloaded the 7/11 app. I have a free slurpee that expires in 3 days!

Slurpee also posted about their special offer and said:

“Grab 7-Eleven day by the Slurpee while you still can. They’re free and waiting for you, today only. 711Day.”

Speaking about the same, the 7/11 also posted about their birthday on social media in a post that said that it was the chain's birthday in ten days. The post also asked customers to "mark your calendars."

7-ELEVEn @7eleven my birthday is in 10 days. mark your calendars my birthday is in 10 days. mark your calendars

Speaking about the event, and the giveaway, Marissa Jarratt, the executive vice president and chief marketing officer at 7-Eleven said:

"We’re thrilled to be celebrating Slurpee Day for the first time across all of our banners, so we can spread the Slurpee drink birthday love even further."

Since 2002, the National 7-Eleven day celebration has been taking place every year on July 7. This year, the convenience store chain decided to make their top-selling beverage free across borders. The Free Slurpees are definitely grabbing eyes.

The 7-Eleven Slurpees are a super tasty and summery drink which is a great mix of flavors. Since it is carbonated, it is a summer favorite for a lot of people and the fact that they will be getting it for free only acts as the cherry on the cake.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far