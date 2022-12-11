National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years air time and streaming details

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years, the highly anticipated and alluring CBS special is all set to air this Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 8 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the popular network.

The holiday season is all about celebration, joy, and traditions. The lighting up of the President’s Park's Christmas tree in Washington D.C. is definitely one of the most joyous and heartwarming American Christmas traditions. It has been 100 years since the beginning of the tradition and it is safe to say that, the whole nation looks forward to it every year.

However, it is not possible for every individual to be physically present at the grand and enthralling event. Hence, the CBS special is here to bring to the audience all the warmth and joy of the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony with their one-hour special, National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years.

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years: Host, special performances, and more

Where can viewers watch the National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years?

A still of the President's Park (image Via National Park Foundation)

Many viewers from all across the globe have been eagerly waiting to watch the Christmas tree light up at President’s Park in Washington D.C. National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years will be aired exclusively on CBS on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 8:00 pm ET to 9:00 pm ET.

The special will be an hour long and will also be available for viewers to watch live and on-demand on the streaming platform Paramount+. Viewers with an “Essential” subscription to the popular streaming platform will also be able to witness the special tradition the day after it airs. The special will also stream for free on December 12, 2022, on the CBS website.

The special event will be co-presented by the National Park Foundation (NPF) and the National Park Service (NPS). According to NPF, the Christmas tree at the event will have a total of 13,000 lights hanging all around it, with more than 400 ornaments and 63,750 LED bulbs to light up the special night.

Who is the host for the grand Christmas Tree Lightening event special?

A still of LL Cool J (image Via National Christmas Tree Lighting)

LL Cool J, the two-time Grammy Award-winning American songwriter, rapper, actor, and record producer, is all set to host National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years.

LL Cool J is best known for his highly popular and celebrated albums, including 1997's Bigger and Deffer, 1989's Walking with a Panther, 1990's Mama Said Knock You Out, 1995's Mr. Smith, and 1997's Phenomenon.

He is currently portraying the fan-favorite role of NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna in NCIS: Los Angeles, a popular crime-drama TV series on CBS.

Who will be performing at the special event?

Stills of Andy Grammer, Yolanda Adams, and Shania Twain (image Via National Christmas Tree Lighting)

The highly intriguing list of performers for the event includes several renowned artists like Andy Grammer, Gloria Estefan, Ariana Debose, Shania Twain, Joss Stone, Yolanda Adams, and a few others. The United States Marine Band “The President’s Own” will also be seen performing at the special event, National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years.

Don't forget to watch the Christmas Tree Lighting special for 2022, which will air on CBS on Sunday, December 11, at 8:00 pm ET.

