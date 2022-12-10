What time will White House Christmas 2022 air on HGTV? Details explored

White House Christmas, HGTV’s annual holiday special, will showcase the People’s House in all its holiday glory. First Lady Jill Biden will appear on the show, walking the hosts through the decorated White House, which was adorned by more than 150 volunteers.

HGTV’s press release reads,

"This year's theme, We the People, will capture the spirit of America's shared values and the belief in possibility, optimism and unity - a reminder that we are stronger in community than we are apart."

It continues:

"The theme will be brought to life by an astounding array of decorations, including over 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, 300 candles, 12,000 ornaments, 1,600 bells, approximately 14,865 feet of ribbon, and many décor elements that can be recreated right at home."

What to expect from White House Christmas 2022

In a conversation with The Hills, Scott said:

"Everyone is represented, no matter where they live geographically, myself included. I recently became an American citizen only a few years ago, so it really means a lot to be able to celebrate the rich history that America has to offer, this is an exciting day."

This year, White House Christmas includes more than 83,600-holiday lights, 25 wreaths, and 77 Christmas trees, as over 50,000 visitors visit the White House during the holiday season. Viewers will also be able to see the famous gingerbread White House, which will include 20 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 30 sheets of gingerbread dough, and 30 pounds of chocolate. Additionally, a sugar cookie version of Independence Hall in Philadelphia has been created for 2022.

The State Dining Room will feature Christmas ornaments showing self-portraits by students of the 2021 Teachers of the Year from across the year. Likewise, the East Wing will feature Christmas trees with mirrored gold star ornaments inscribed with the names of the fallen service members to pay tribute to them and their families.

White House Christmas will also feature a menorah constructed using the wood removed from the house itself during a Truman-era renovation. However, the hosts will be doing more than just taking a look around. The show will have a behind-the-scenes segment that will show Scott trimming the official White House Christmas Tree while Zooey decks the halls and puts the finishing touches on the Gingerbread house.

Jane Latman, president of home and food content and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. stated that the show has been on air for over two decades and that it celebrates the “work and wonder” that goes into decorating the White House.

She further stated:

"We'll once again deliver the warmth of the season with a visual feast to delight the entire family. The message woven into this year's theme, We the People, reminds us that coming together is what makes the holidays special, so curl up under a warm blanket and enjoy the magic with your loved ones."

White House Christmas will air on HGTV on December 11, at 6 pm ET, and will also be available on Discovery+ and HGTV GO.

