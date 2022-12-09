What time will Battle of the Bling season 1 premiere on HGTV? Cast, release date, plot and more details explored

Social media influencer Todrick Hall and HGTV designer Kim Myles are ready to find the "blingiest house" in America in their new competitive series Battle of the Bling. The show will premiere on Friday, December 9 on HGTV at 10 pm ET with two 30-minute-long episodes, titled Blingiest Place for a Party and Bling with a View, airing back-to-back.

The show will have a total of episodes and each episode will feature houses being judged and one emerging victorious, defeating the remaining two. Fans can keep up with the Battle of the Bling series on the HGTV Go application, where episodes will be uploaded one day after the television premiere.

Battle of the Bling will feature five finalists at the end out of a total of 15 houses, which contain a lot of blingy element. These will include everything from furry walls to mirrored fireplaces to spectacular views and even a pirate's den. Only one of the finalists will win the "Blingiest of them all" trophy, bragging rights and a section in the HGTV magazine.

Popular HGTV stars like Jackie Siegel, Keith Bynum and Alison Victoria will help Hall and Myles make decisions and judgements throughout the series.

About the hosts and judges of Battle of the Bling

Kim Myles

Originally from Bakersfield, California, 48-year-old Kim Myles started arranging things at her home at a very age out of interest, even making her own art prints for objects. After graduating from West High School, Myles joined the Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts and received her associate of arts degree in mid 1990s.

After failing to make a living by acting, Kim joined the world of cosmetology and did hair for many stage performers. In 2003, she started her own ice-cream company with her husband Scott Myles. Her company was a huge success but she had a tough time managing the company. It was only then that Myles entered an HGTV show called Design Star as a contestant.

She won the show, earning the right to create her own HGTV show. In 2008, Kim starred in her own renovation show called Myles of Style with master carpenter Anthony Gilardi.

Since then, she has appeared on many home renovation shows like Homemade Simple and will now be seen judging Battle of the Bling.

Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall is a 37-year-old popular American singer known for his parodies, singles and YouTube videos. Hall was raised in Texas by a single mother and came out to his family when he was 15. He started his career by singing and dancing on cruises at just 16.

Todrick became the understudy of Barrino in The Color Purple at 20 and was later seen in many touring productions. He started his YouTube channel in 2006 and gained over 2 Million subscribers in 2008. Todrick participated in American Idol season 9 and reached the top 16 contestants in 2010.

After the show, he started to create his own web series like Pop Star High, which often had parody characters of famous stars. MTV also hired him at the time for his own docuseries called Todrick.

He often appears as a guest star on RuPaul's Drag Race and has also released his own singles and albums. Hall appeared on Taylor Swift’s song You Need to Calm Down in 2019.

He was last seen on The Masked Singer in 2021 and on Celebrity Big Brother in 2022, coming second on both the shows. He will now be seen on the HGTV channel, judging Battle of the Bling.

He is currently in a relationship with model Davis Borum.

Catch the series premiere of Battle of the Bling on HGTV this Friday, December 9, at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes