National Treasure: Edge of History cast and characters explored

National Treasure: Edge of History will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. A continuation of the hit National Treasure movie franchise, the upcoming series centers on a young woman's quest to find crucial answers related to her family.

Here's a short description of the show, according to Disney:

''Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father.''

It further states:

''Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks. But can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history’s greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family’s past?''

National Treasure: Edge of History stars Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela and various others portraying pivotal supporting roles. Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley serve as the showrunners.

National Treasure: Edge of History cast list: Lisette Olivera, and others promise a riveting watch

1) Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela

Lisette Olivera portrays the role of a young woman named Jess Valenzuela in National Treasure: Edge of History. Valenzuela's character goes on an epic journey to discover certain secrets and truths about her family. Olivera looks in fine form in the trailer and promises to deliver a powerful performance.

Lisette Olivera is a young actress who previously acted in the 2021 movie, We Need to Do Something, wherein she essayed the role of Amy.

2) Lyndon Smith as FBI Agent Ross

Lyndon Smith stars in the role of an FBI Agent named Ross in the upcoming series. Smith looks impressive in her role in the series' trailer, although not many other details about her character are known.

Apart from National Treasure: Edge of History, Lyndon Smith is best known for her performance as Natali in the popular NBC show, Parenthood. Her other acting credits include Public Morals, Step Sisters, and Sorry for Your Loss, to name a few.

3) Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce

Catherine Zeta-Jones essays the role of Billie Pearce in National Treasure: Edge of History. Billie Pearce plays a fearless and charismatic antiquities dealer who can go to any lengths to attain her goal. Zeta-Jones looks stunning in her new blonde avatar, and it'll be interesting to see how the show explores her character.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been a part of several acclaimed and popular shows and films, including Traffic, Intolerable Cruelty, The Mask of Zorro, and many more. She recently appeared in Netflix's Wednesday, wherein she portrayed the role of Morticia Addams.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the upcoming Disney+ show also features several other prominent actors:

Harvey Keitel as Agent Peter Sadusky

Justin Bartha as Riley Poole

Antonio Cipriano as Oren Bradley

Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan

Zuri Reed as Tasha Rivers

National Treasure: Edge of History will be released on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 3.01 am ET.

